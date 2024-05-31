"I must really be a witch...so rabies shots for the next two weeks": Watch The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen get bitten by a bat onstage

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat while onstage.

The incident took place during the band's performance at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, on May 29, where they were playing in support of AC/DC on the Aussie rockers' ongoing European tour.

Immediately after playing Witches Burn from 2021's Death by Rock and Roll album, the frontwoman can be seen looking around in confusion, as she tries to work out why the crowd are trying to summon her attention.

"You guys are pointing at something, and I wanna know what you're saying", she says in footage captured from the unlikely moment.

After quickly turning around to try to find the object of intrigue, Momsen exclaims in surprise: "There's a fucking flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me, please? I must really be a witch."

As crew members gather around to try remove the creature, the singer continues, "Gracias. It's all right. And the bat's fine. He's gonna be my new friend. Holy fuck.

"I'm telling you. I'm a fucking witch. I attract the bats. Someone, bring out a black cat. It's gonna be great."

Amused by the unlikely moment, she adds: "I thought you were pointing at my Soundgarden bracelet. And I was, like, 'Oh. They like Soundgarden. Awesome."

Momsen later took to Instagram to share video of the incident, alongside a caption which revealed the bat did actually bite her.

"So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during Witches Burn of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…he was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks.

"Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that's one for the books!!!! @acdc #pwrup #BATGIRL".

Watch it below:

A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) A photo posted by on

The Pretty Reckless will continue to play as special guests on AC/DC's Pwr Up tour through the summer, with the next show on June 1 for another performance in Seville, Spain.

Check out the dates below:

Jun 01: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany

Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany

Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia

Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland