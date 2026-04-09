Watch Robert Plant and Saving Grace breathe new life into a Led Zeppelin classic on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Robert Plant guested on popular US talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert yesterday, April 8.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman spoke with host Colbert about his love of American folk music - and dislike of sea shanties - on the show, and performed two songs with his band Saving Grace feat. Suzi Dian, having completed a run of US shows the previous evening at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York.

Plant and Saving Grace performed Higher Rock from their acclaimed debut album, and also treated Colbert and his studio audience to a take on Led Zeppelin classic Ramble On, from the hard rock legends' second album.

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Watch the performance below.

Plant and his band will return to the road next month to play four shows in South America.



May 10: Buenos Aires Teatro Gran Rex, Argentina

May 19: Porto Alegre Auditorio Araujo Vianna, Brazil

May 21: Rio de Janeiro Vivo Rio Hall, Brazil

May 24: São Paulo C6Fest – Ibirapuera Park, Brazil

In additional news, Plant was honoured this week by Record Store Day as the latest recipient of its Record Store Legend award.



This accolade recognises Plant for his lasting impact on music around the world, in addition to his support towards new artists and record shops.



Speaking about the award, a joint honour from Record Store Day UK and US, Plant said, "Record stores have always been a part of my life. For me, once you get to the physical record it's because you really want to know and be a part of what the artist was considering. And I know, as a guy who's been making records since 1966, people want to take home something very special, to enjoy all the elements of what an artist has put together. We want a connection between the music and the art of the whole thing."



Record Store Day 2026 takes place on Saturday April 18.

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