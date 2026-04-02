Alice Cooper has announced a replacement for longtime guitarist Nita Strauss, who is taking a break from the band to welcome her first child.

The new guitarist is 22-year-old Anna Cara, from Newcastle, UK, who currently plays with Crossbone Skully, the band led by Alice Cooper and Hollywood Vampires guitarist Tommy Henriksen. Cara also plays with Krokus singer Marc Storace's solo band.

"Nita found a brilliant British female guitarist to fill in for her while she is on maternity leave," says Cooper. "Anna Cara is a beautiful, dynamic shredder in the vein of Nita but with a style of her own. She will fit in with our gang perfectly while Nita is away, and we can’t wait for the sick things to meet her. Welcome to the show, Anna!”

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"This is like a dream come true, to join Alice and his great band. Back when I started playing guitar at 14," says Cara. "I was watching Alice Cooper live shows on YouTube, dreaming of joining one day! Nita Strauss is a tough act to follow, and she’s been so encouraging to me this past month, so I am looking forward to showing everyone who I am and what I can do."

Cara started uploading performance videos to Instagram and YouTube during lockdown in 2020, covering songs by Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Jimi Hendrix and more. Eventually, she came to Henriksen's attention, who asked her to join Crossbone Skully at the age of 19. The band's debut album, Evil World Machine, was released in 2024.

"When I was asked in an interview who I thought was the best up-and-coming guitarist, I had no hesitation in answering 'Anna Cara', adds Nita Stauss. "Anna’s precision and soulful, emotional playing will make her an amazing asset to the Cooper tour!

"Working with Alice for 12 years has been the experience of a lifetime, and I look forward to seeing you all back on the road (with a +1 along for the ride!) Until that time comes, I know that the show is in good hands and the fans are in for a treat!"

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Cara's first show with Cooper is this evening (April 3) at the Criss Angel Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV, the first show of a four-date Welcome To My Nightmare residency. The Alice's Attic tour begins on April 14. Full dates below.

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel: Welcome To My Nightmare residency

Apr 03: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Apr 04: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

May 22: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

May 23: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Alice Cooper: Alice's Attic tour

Apr 14: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Apr 15: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Apr 17: Topeka Topeka Performing Arts Center, KS

Apr 18: Cedar Rapids Alliant Energy PowerHouse, IA

Apr 19: Terre Haute The Mill, IN

Apr 21: Toledo Stranahan Theater, OH

Apr 23: Columbus Mershon Auditorium, OH

Apr 24: Pikeville Appalachian Wireless Arena, KY

Apr 25: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Apr 27: Virginia Beach The Dome, VA

Apr 28: Durham Durham Performing Arts Center, NC

Apr 29: Spartanburg Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, SC

May 01: Albertville Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, AL

May 02: Albany Albany Civic Center, GA

May 03: Pensacola Pensacola Bay Center, FL

May 05: Fort Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

May 06: Ft. Lauderdale Broward Center @ Au-Rene Theater, FL

May 07: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 09: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jun 13: Istanbul LifePark, Türkiye

Jun 18-20: Gasteiz Azkena Rock Festival, Spain

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting 2026, Belgium

Jun 24-27: Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 24-27: Oslo Tons of Rock 2026, Norway

Jun 27: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jun 30: Pilsen Logspeed Aréna, Czechia

Jul 03: Klam Clam Rock Festival 2026, Austria

Jul 04: Eisenstadt Lovely Days 2026, Austria

Jul 07: Dübendorf The Hall, Switzerland

Jul 08: Esch-sur-alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 09: Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Jul 12: Provincia Di Vicenza AMA Music Festival 2026, Italy

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