Twisted Sister announce first show with Sebastian Bach - and it's in Alaska
Twisted Sister will introduce Dee Snider's replacement during a short run of shows in September and October
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Twisted Sister have announced their first dates since former Skid Row man Sebastian Bach was brought into the lineup to replace original frontman Dee Snider, who has retired from touring on doctor's orders.
The new lineup, which sees Bach join veteran guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie ‘Fingers’ Ojeda, drummer Joey Cassata and bassist Russell Pzutto, will make their debut at the Borealis Theatre in Palmer, AK, on September 4. This show was originally confirmed in December, when Snider was still in the band.
That first show will be followed by a date in Durant, OK, before the band head north for two shows in Canada. The general ticket sale begins on Friday, with a presale starting today (April 8) using the code TWISTED2026. Full dates below - more shows are expected to be announced.Article continues below
Twisted Sister were forced to cancel their planned 50th anniversary dates following Snider's decision to quit the band due to health concerns in February. The singer suffers from degenerative arthritis and has had several surgeries over the years, and is now unable to play shows with the energy he's known for.
"I don’t know of any other way to rock," said Snider. "The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self."
The anniversary shows were scheduled to begin on April 25th in São Paulo, Brazil. Among the cancellations are an appearance at this year's Steelhouse Festival in Wales, where they've been replaced by Steel Panther.
Twisted Sister with Sebastian Bach: 2026 dates
Sep 04: Palmer Borealis Theatre , AK
Sep 12: Durant Choctaw Grand Theatre, OK
Oct 08: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON
Oct 10: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, ON
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Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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