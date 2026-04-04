"I just want her to leave me alone and not hurt anyone else." Woman charged with alleged stalking of Ghost singer Tobias Forge

Swedish police have laid charges against a woman accused of "invasive and downright threatening" stalking of Ghost frontman Tobias Forge.

According to Aftonbladet, the woman claims to be engaged to 45-year-old Forge and initially started sending him digital messages before he blocked her.

She then began sending registered letters to his home and also sent requests for payments and a package containing a mobile phone.

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The incidents are alleged to have happened between July and October of last year.

The Swedish newspaper reports that Forge was spooked by the mobile phone, which he describes as not appearing to be factory packaged.

He says: "I didn't want to keep it in my home so I put it on the balcony before I handed it in to the police.

"I feel quite reserved around people trying to contact me, but over the years I've had about a dozen stalkers. However, no one has done anything as invasive and downright threatening as sending a mobile phone.

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"Previously, I have had meetings with my fans in the form of record signings and the like, but I had to stop doing that because of some weird things that happened in connection with it.

"The reservation is that she may have been to something like that and that I met her there, but I have not had any relationship with her."

Police records suggest the woman believes she first met Forge 16 years ago and that they are in a relationship, although she has refused to share evidence of their communications which she says are ongoing and frequent.

She is also charged with unlawful stalking, sexual assault and multiple counts of assault against two other people.

Forge adds: "I've had devoted pursuers before, most of them are pretty harmless, but there's something about this that's odd.

"I don't want to make her life worse. I just want her to leave me alone and not hurt anyone else."

Forge recently said he was stepping away from touring with Ghost for a while to spend more time with his family.

Forge, 45, performs in character as Papa V Perpetua and has been the brains behind the band since its formation in 2006.