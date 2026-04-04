"Good luck with your music, I will continue to not listen to it." Gloves are off in Arch Enemy v Kiko Loureiro copyright beef as former Megadeth man and Michael Amott trade barbs
Ex Megadeth man says Arch Enemy stole his melody for their single To The Last Breath – but they uncover 'proof' that they didn't
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Former Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has accused Arch Enemy of copyright infringement over similarities between his 2024 track Talking Dreams and the Swedish melodic death metal outfit's new single To The Last Breath.
According to comments made by Arch Enemy, Loureiro and his lawyer have been in touch over the matter. And Loureiro took to Instagram to post a salty comment alongside a video that highlights the supposed similarities. It can be viewed below.
In his comment, Loureiro writes: "Just helping promote Arch Enemy new song… you’re welcome."Article continues below
But Arch Enemy moved quickly to shoot down any claims of plagiarism, posting a video of a 2022 demo recording of To The Last Breath. The date is significant as Loureiro's track was only released in 2024 on his Theory Of Mind album.
Arch Enemy mainman Michael Amott says in a statement: “Hey Kiko, sorry to disappoint you and your lawyer, but as you can see and hear, I had the melody back in 2022 already, two years before you released your song.
"Any similarities are purely coincidental. Enjoy the video and good luck with your music, I will continue to not listen to it. Cheers!"
Amott's comments suggest that a lawyer for Loureiro has been in touch.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Meanwhile Angela Gossow, former Arch Enemy vocalist and the band's current manager, waded in on Loureiro's Instagram post with: "Never heard Kiko's song before to be honest. So three notes are the same?
"Well, I guess that happens quite often in music. So sad to read a post like this from a guitar player we all respected. What is this good for?"
As if any added spice was needed, Loureiro's Angra and Arch Enemy are both on the bill for this month's Bangers Open Air festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
In his own response to the Instagram post, Amott adds: See you at Bangers Open Air."
To The Last Breath is Arch Enemy's first single with new vocalist Lauren Hart.
A post shared by Kiko Loureiro (@kikoloureiro)
A photo posted by on
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.