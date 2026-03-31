Babymetal announce a tour of the Americas with support from Halestorm and Violent Vira, plus an expanded edition of last year’s Metal Forth album featuring Bring Me The Horizon’s Jordan Fish

J-metal idols Babymetal have announced a tour of North, Central and South America, supported by Halestorm and Violent Vira.

The tour will start with a standalone date at Petco Park in San Diego, California on August 30, where Babymetal will support My Chemical Romance, before kicking off in earnest at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 2.

It will conclude with Babymetal’s set at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, before playing five dates in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico from November 28 to December 12. See below for the full list of dates.

An artist pre-sale for North American tickets begins on April 6 at 10am local time, and you can sign up from now up until April 5 via the Laylo website, with general sale starting on April 10. The Latin American pre-sale begins on April 20 at 10am and general sale begins on April 22.

As well as the tour, Babymetal have announced that they’re putting out a deluxe reissue of their latest album, 2025’s Metal Forth, on June 26 via Capitol. This expanded edition includes three live tracks as well as two mixes of the track From Me To U featuring Poppy, handled by Major Lazer and former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish. Vinyl releases will come with an exclusive zoetrope design featuring 10 ‘moving’ images based on the music.

Formed in 2010, Babymetal’s signature brand of ‘kawaii metal’, a mix of heavy metal and J-pop, made them a viral sensation in the early 2010s. Their self-titled debut album (2014) reached number four in Japan and topped the US World chart. Metal Forth was their biggest international hit to date, putting the band into the top 10 of the US Billboard 200 for the first time and reaching number two on the UK Rock chart.

Before the new tour kicks off, Babymetal have a packed calendar, with festival dates in Europe and Japan booked from April to August. See the rest of their schedule via their website.

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Meanwhile, Halestorm are currently promoting their 2025 album Everest and have a similarly intense schedule. They’ll play some South American shows and North American festivals in the spring, then hit Europe to play more festivals and also do a short, intimate acoustic tour of the UK in June. More US dates will follow in June and July. See details via their website.

(Image credit: Live Nation)

Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA (supporting My Chemical Romance

Sep 02: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Sep 04: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Sep 05: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Sep 07: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, Canada

Sep 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 10: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 12: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 13: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Sep 15: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC

Sep 16: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 18: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 19: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY**

Sep 21: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Sep 23: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman, TX

Sep 26: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 29: Albuquerque First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater, NM

Oct 01: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 03: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA (no support)

Nov 28: São Paulo Espaço Unimed, Brazil

Dec 01: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Dec 03: Santiago Arena Movistar, Chile

Dec 07: Lima Costa 21, Peru

Dec 12: Mexico City Estadio Fray Nano, Mexico