"We’re here for you, Randy. Might be time for a beer or three." Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan offers support to the US Army's top general ousted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Tool and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan has shared a message of support for his former military academy prep school friend, General Randy George, who was recently driven out of his position as Army Chief of Staff during the early stages of the USA's conflict with Iran.

Last week, the General – along with with two other high-profile officers – was asked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to step down from his role, without a public explanation given by the Pentagon.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Keenan explains he chose to enlist in the United States Army after high school so that his education costs would be covered by the Army College Fund. After discovering an aptitude for military skills, he served as an artillery surveyor, preparing diagrams and references for artillery units. He was soon offered the chance enrol at the prestigious West Point Military Academy to further his profession, but declined the invitation in order to pursue a career in the arts.

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"As you can imagine most of my classmates at West Point Prep were there with a singular mission – to be a West Point graduate and serve in our military," writes Keenan. "Focus, drive, a plan, and zero compromise. I, on the other hand, was one of the few with doubts and inner conflict.

"So when my heart spoke louder than the outside influencers and I declined my appointment to West Point, most of those around me saw it as a huge mistake," he continues. "But a handful were very supportive. They knew me well enough to respect that decision. One of those supportive classmates was my Cross Country teammate, Randy George.

"If you’ve been wading through the flood of news lately, you may recognize that name. Randy went on to be a Four Star General and Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army. He was approaching his 40th year of service. I can’t even imagine how disappointed and upset he must feel for having been “asked” to retire early. So I’m just here to return that favor of support. We’re here for you, Randy. Might be time for a beer or three. See you soon."



In an email to Pentagon officials, George told staff: "It has been the greatest privilege to serve beside you and lead Soldiers in support of our country. I know you'll all continue to stay laser-focused on the mission, continue innovating, and relentlessly cut through the bureaucracy to get our warfighters what they need to win on the modern battlefield.

"Our soldiers are truly the best in the world – they deserve tough training and courageous leaders of character," he added. "I have no doubt you will all continue to lead with courage, character, and grit."

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Puscifer's new album, Normal Isn't, is out now through Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG.