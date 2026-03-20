Rhythm guitarist Stevie Young has been hospitalised in Argentina ahead of AC/DC's upcoming shows at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. A spokesman for the band confirmed the news in a brief statement given to news agency Reuters.

"Out of an abundance of caution, he was admitted to a local hospital where he is undergoing ​a full battery of tests," the spokesman said. "Stevie is doing well and ​is in good spirits. He is looking forward to getting on stage on Monday." No further details were given.

AC/DC have three shows lined up at the 85,000-capacity home of Club Atlético River Plate, one of the leading names in Argentine football, on March 23, 27 and 31. The band have already played five shows on the South American leg of their current Power Up tour, including three at MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil and two at Parque Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile.

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Young, who turned 69 in December, is the nephew of AC/DC founders Malcolm and Angus Young. He first played with the band in 1988, filling in for Malcolm Young on tour as he battled problems with alcohol. He eventually joined the band in 2014 in time to contribute to the recording of the Rock or Bust album, and also played on 2020's Power Up.

"I’m not trying to imitate or copy him [Malcolm]," Young said in 2016, "but trying to keep the spirit of what he did in the band."

AC/DC's Power Up tour heads to Mexico next month, while North American dates begin in July and include a newly announced show at the Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, MB. Full details below.

AC/DC: Power Up Tour 2026

Mar 23: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argrentina

Mar 27: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argrentina

Mar 30: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argrentina

Apr 07: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Apr 11: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Apr 15: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 15: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Jul 19: Madison Camp Randall Stadium, WI

Jul 24: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jul 28: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO

Aug 01: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Aug 05: San Francisco Levi's Stadium, CA

Aug 09: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Aug 13: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 27: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA

Aug 31: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Sep 04: South Bend Notre Dame Stadium, IN

Sep 08: St. Louis The Dome at America's Center, MS

Sep 12: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Sep 16: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Sep 20: Winnipeg Princess Auto Stadium, MB

Sep 25: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 29: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

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