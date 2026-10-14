Pavlov's Dog frontman David Surkamp dead at 73

Pavlov's Dog frontman David Surkamp has died, aged 73, the band have announced.

The band's current violin and mandolin player Abbie Steiling paid tribute to Surkamp on behalf of the current line-up on their Facebook page, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our creative force, lead singer, and dear friend, David Surkamp, on October 13.

"David leaves behind a legacy of endless creativity, unmistakable artistry, and a body of music that has touched lives across generations and around the world. But anyone who knew and loved him knows that his legacy reaches far beyond the songs. David had a profoundly poetic spirit and a romantic heart that found its way into every note, every lyric, and every performance. His music was deeply emotive, reaching straight into the hearts of listeners, giving voice to longing, to love, to beauty, and to the bittersweet ache of it all.

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"He always allowed the musicians around him to shine in their strengths, generous with the spotlight and appreciative of what each brought to the music. No matter what life held for him, he came alive onstage. Even on his hardest days, when the lights came up and the count-off began, he was a consummate performer. If he was playing music, it was a great day.

"As we grapple with the magnitude and shock of this loss, we take comfort in the incredible community that surrounded him: his family, his wonderfully enduring friendships, and the global family brought together through Pavlov’s Dog and the music he gave to the world.

"David's heart held so much love for his wife Sara, and we hope he has found peace with the love he has missed so dearly.

"There are no words sufficient for a loss of this magnitude. We are heartbroken. We are grateful. We will carry David, his music, and the memories created with us always. Our deepest condolences are with Saylor, Evan, and the Surkamp family, as well as the Pavlov's Dog family as we walk together through this difficult time of grief."

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Pavlov's Dog evolved out of High On A Small Hill, which Surkamp formed in 1971, aged 19, with bassist Rick Stockton and two other high school friends.

“I remember hearing those foghorns at the start of 21st Century Schizoid Man – that was it for me," he told Prog in 2016. "I loved Fairport Convention, too – they were probably my favourite band."

They released their debut album, Pampered Menial, in 1975, a mix of prog and melodic hard rock produced by Sandy Pearlman and Murray Krugman, who'd both worked with Blue Öyster Cult. Surkamp's distinctive vocals, which he once described as “a choirboy on speed” made sure the band were noticed. A second album, At The Sound Of The Bell, was released in 1976, but a year later the band disbanded.

Surkamp went on to work with former Fairport Convention musician Ian Matthews in Hi-Fi and also as a journalist, but Pavlov's Dog reformed in 1990, recording Lost in America before things stalled again.

They reformed again in 2005, this time with Sukramp's wife Sara on vocals and guitar, and were still a going concern. They released three more new studio albums, Echo And Boo in 2010, Prodigal Dreamer in 2018 and Wanderlust in 2025, along with a career-spanning box set, Pavlov's Dog Essential Recordings 1974-2018 in 2024.

Original band member Siegfried Carver died in 2009, multi-instrumentalist Doug Rayburn in 2012, bassist Rick Stockton in 2015 and keyboardist David Hamilton and Sara Surkamp passed last year.