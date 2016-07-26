Producer Sandy Pearlman dies aged 72

Veteran rock producer Sandy Pearlman has died at the age of 72.

He suffered a brain haemorrhage in December last year, leaving him “unable to walk, talk or fully comprehend his circumstances” prompting his longtime friend Robert Duncan to set up a GoFundMe page to help cover care costs.

Duncan confirmed Pearlman’s death via his Facebook page, saying: “Sandy Pearlman, poet, writer, songwriter, producer, manager, professor, polymath, visionary, passed peacefully, surrounded by love, at 12:30am, July 26, 2016, in Marin County, California. A celebration of his exceptional life will be announced later.”

Pearlman was best known for producing nine Blue Oyster Cult albums and a co-producing credit on the band’s trademark track (Don’t Fear) The Reaper in 1976.

He also co-produced Go Girl Crazy – the debut studio album by The Dictators, and oversaw The Clash’s second record Give ‘Em Enough Rope.

In addition to his production work, Pearlman managed Blue Oyster Cult, The Dictators, Romeo Void and the Dio-era Black Sabbath.

He was also president of 415 Records and vice president of 90s online music service e-music.

