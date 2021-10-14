Ozric Tentacles announce collect first four official albums in new seven-disc set

UK space proggers Ozric Tentacles have announced that they will release a new seven-disc set, Travelling The Great Circle: From Pungent Effulgent to Jurassic Shift, through Kscope on January 14.

Travelling The Great Circle: From Pungent Effulgent to Jurassic Shift collects together the band's first four official studio album: Pungent Effulgent, Erpland, Strangeitude and Jurassic Shift, remastered in an expansive earbook.

This new seven-disc set features rare content collected from band members old and new, personal artefacts from close associates of the band and new Erpmen drawn by Ed Wynne. The 80-page Earbook also features original liner notes by Dominic Blake, rare photographs as well as hard to find audio and visual material.

Following the initial period of DIY cassette releases, the band formed their own label Dovetail Records’ in 1989 with the release of their first “Official” album Pungent Effulgent. The album release combined with a busy touring schedule in the UK helped them gain an even wider following and catch the attention of the national music press.

As well as the first four studio albums in one package, Travelling The Great Circle: From Pungent Effulgent to Jurassic Shift features a bonus disc of ‘Demos & Rarities’ hand-picked and remastered by Ed Wynne. 1991 live album Live Underslunky is also included, which showcases the band in scintillating form. The Earbook is rounded off with a DVD featuring the band at the height of their powers, performing to a sold out crowd at Brixton’s Fridge in 1991 along with various TV appearances from the era.

At the same time the band will head out on their Ozric Tentacles Electronic show on tour throughout December 2021 and February 2022.

Ozric Tentacles will play:

Dec 1: Glasgow Mono

Dec 2: Newcastle Cluny 2

Dec 3: Stockton on Tees Georgian Theatre

Dec 4 : Todmorden Golden Lion (matinee and evening)

Dec 5: York Fulford Arms

Dec 6: Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Dec 7: Leicester The Musician

Dec 8: Southampton 1865

Dec 9: Guildford Boileroom

Dec 10: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Dec 11: Ramsgate Music Hall

Dec 12: Cambridge Portland Arms

Dec: Brighton Green Door Store

Dec 15: Cardiff The Globe

Dec 16: Bristol Exchange

Dec 17: Glastonbury King Arthur

Dec 18: Exeter The Phoenix

Dec 19: London The Lexington

Feb 10: Preston Ferret

Feb 12: High Wycombe Arts Centre

Feb 13: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Feb 14: Deal The Lighthouse

Feb 15: Colchester Arts Centre

Feb 16: Manchester Deaf Institute

Feb 17: Carlisle Brickyard

Feb 18: Edinburgh Bannermans

