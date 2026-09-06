The Darkness have confirmed that their forthcoming 'best of' compilation album Crock Of Hits will be released via Warner Music on November 27. News of the album first broke in May, when the band released their epic theme song for this year's Masters Of The Universe movie.

To celebrate the album's release, Justin Hawkins & Co. will play the Moth Club in East London on September 17. The club has a capacity of just 300, whereas the band's next scheduled appearance in London will be staged at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

Pre-sale tickets for the show at the Moth Club will go on sale via Dice at 10am UK time on Tuesday, September 8, with the general sale kicking off 48 hours later.

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"The first rule of Moth Club is, don’t fly into the lightbulb," says Justin. "Just kidding - nocturnal Lepidoptera rejoice! We’re coming to play at the Moth Club. That thing about burning yourself to a crisp is more of a guideline than a rule, so come celebrate The Darkness on this special night and listen upon our works ye mighty and rejoice!"

Due to what Dice are describing as "an error", tickets to the show originally went on sale on Friday, prior to the band's official announcement. These orders have been cancelled, and purchasers will be refunded.

Crock Of Hits will be available in four different configurations – single vinyl, double vinyl, single CD and triple CD – with the extended formats containing live tracks, radio sessions, and a new edition of the Masters Of The Universe theme featuring Queen’s Brian May. Full tracklists below.

“Crock of Hits will startle you," proclaims Justin. "Hold you as you tremble. And gently force you to succumb to its aural splendour. A 'best-of' curated by us, so you can be certain it’s the bestest of the bestiest. Suck it up, people!"

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The band will promote Crock Of Hits with a UK and Ireland arena tour in December, with support from American country rock band Brothers Osborne and fellow Lowestoft rockers A at the Scottish, English and Welsh shows. Full dates below.

(Image credit: Warner Music)

The Darkness: Crock Of Hits tracklist

Vinyl LP

1. I Believe In A Thing Called Love (Single Version)

2. Growing On Me [3:30]

3. Love Is Only A Feeling

4. One Way Ticket (Radio Edit)

5. Barbarian (Radio Edit)

1. Open Fire (Radio Edit)

2. Heart Explodes

3. Nobody Can See Me Cry

4. The Longest Kiss

5. Rock And Roll Party Cowboy

6. Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)

Double LP

1. I Believe In A Thing Called Love (Single Version)

2. Love Is Only A Feeling

3. Growing On Me

4. Get Your Hands Off My Woman

5. Friday Night [2:56]

6. One Way Ticket (Radio Edit)

1. Is It Just Me?

2. Every Inch Of You

3. She Just a Girl, Eddie

4. Barbarian (Radio Edit)

5. Open Fire (Radio Edit)

6. Solid Gold

1. Japanese Prisoner Of Love

2. Rock And Roll Deserves To Die

3. Heart Explodes

4. Motorheart

5. Nobody Can See Me Cry

1. The Longest Kiss

2. I Hate Myself

3. Rock And Roll Party Cowboy

5. Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)

6. Masters Of The Universe (Full Version)

Single CD

1. I Believe In A Thing Called Love

2. Love Is Only A Feeling

3. Growing On Me

4. Get Your Hands Off My Woman

5. Friday Night

6. Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)

7. One Way Ticket

8. Is It Just Me?

9. Every Inch Of You

10. She Just A Girl, Eddie

11. Barbarian

12. Open Fire

13. Solid Gold

14. Japanese Prisoner of Love

15. Rock And Roll Deserves To Die

16. Heart Explodes

17. Nobody Can See Me Cry

18. The Longest Kiss

19. I Hate Myself

20. Rock And Roll Party Cowboy

21. Masters Of The Universe (full version)

Triple CD

1. I Believe In A Thing Called Love

2. Love Is Only A Feeling

3. Growing On Me

4. Get Your Hands Off My Woman

5. Black Shuck

6. Friday Night

7. Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)

8. I Love You 5 Times

9. One Way Ticket (Radio Edit)

10. Is It Just Me?

11. English Country Garden (Live)

12. Knockers

13. Every Inch Of You

14. She Just A Girl, Eddie

15. Street Spirit (Fade Out) (BBC Session)

1. Barbarian

2. Open Fire

3. Hammer & Tongs

4. Million Dollar Strong

5. Roaring Waters

6. All The Pretty Girls

7. Buccaneers Of Hispaniola (Live)

8. Solid Gold

9. Japanese Prisoner Of Love

10. Lay Down With Me, Barbara

11. Rock 'N Roll Deserves To Die

12. How Can I Lose Your Love

13. Heart Explodes

14. We Are The Guitarmen

15. Confirmation Bias

1. Welcome Tae Glasgae

2. Nobody Can See Me Cry

3. Motorheart

4. You Don't Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps

5. Speed Of The Nite Time

6. The Longest Kiss

7. I Hate Myself

8. Rock And Roll Party Cowboy

9. Hot On My Tail

10. Walking Through Fire

11. Masters Of The Universe (Full Version)

12. Mortal Dread

13. Masters Of The Universe (Featuring Brian May)

The Darkness The Best Of... UK and Ireland tour 2026

Dec 01: Belfast The Telegraph Building, UK

Dec 02: Cork The Savoy, Ireland

Dec 03: Limerick Live At The Big Top, Ireland

Dec 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 09: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

Dec 11: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Dec 12: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 13: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 15: Brighton The Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 16: London The O2, UK

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