"It's a full circle moment." Bon Jovi announce London Hyde Park show for 2027 as first BST headliner, alongside stadium shows across Australia, the US and Canada

Bon Jovi have been confirmed as the first headliners for next year's British Summer Time festival, which will take place across multiple weekends in Hyde Park, London across summer 2027.

Headlining Hyde Park on Thursday June 24, the announcement marks what will be Bon Jovi's fourth time at Hyde Park, having previously played there in 2000, 2003, 2011 and 2013, the last of which was also a British Summer Time headline show and the first edition of the BST event.

“We have a storied history with performing at Hyde Park on previous tours and it’s a full circle moment to be returning to BST Hyde Park, 14 years after headlining the very first festival,” says Jon Bon Jovi of returning to London. “The Forever Tour has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years. There’s nothing quite like the energy of a UK crowd, and the joy and excitement we shared with our fans this summer was something truly special. To bring that energy back to Hyde Park means a lot to us. We’re grateful for every one of you and can’t wait to make more memories together.”

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"Bon Jovi helped launch BST Hyde Park in 2013, and it’s a pleasure to welcome them back," adds CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, Jim King. "They are one of the defining rock bands of their generation, with an extraordinary catalogue of hits and a live show that remains as powerful and compelling as ever. They continue to connect with audiences around the world, making this rare return to Hyde Park a genuinely special occasion.”

Tickets for Bon Jovi's BST day will go on sale from the official BST website on Monday October 19 at 1pm BST (Amex pre-sale), Wednesday October 21 at 10am BST (artist pre-sale), Thursday October 22 at 10am BST (AEG pre-sale) and Friday October 23 at 10am BST (general sale).

Bon Jovi have also announced new stadium shows for dates in Australia, the US and Canada in 2027. See the full list of dates below.

Bon Jovi's latest studio album, Forever, was released in 2024.

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