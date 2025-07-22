Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward have paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, whose death at the age of 76 was confirmed in an official statement earlier today.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," read the statement. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Shortly after the announcement, Ozzy's bandmates took to social media to pay tribute to the man who joined them in forming the band that would become Black Sabbath more than half a century ago.

"I just can’t believe it!" wrote Iommi. "My dear, dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park.

"It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words. There won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.

"My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace. Oz."

"Goodbye, dear friend," wrote Butler. "Thanks for all those years. We had some great fun. Four kids from Aston. Who’d have thought, eh?

"So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

"Where will I find you now?" asked Ward. "In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP. Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you, forever."

Ozzy's passing was announced less than three weeks after the four musicians completed an emotional and triumphant set at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning show at Birmingham's Villa Park.

No cause of death has been announced.