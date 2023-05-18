More Tubular Bells tour dates announced

A new run of live dates celebrating Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells have been announced for September. You can view the dates and ticket info below.

The live shows are an extension of the orchestral shows that took place last year, featuring conductor Robin Smith, a long-term collaborator with Oldfield, who worked on the 1992 performance of Tubular Bells II at Edinburgh Castle and also the London Olympic Opening Ceremony in 2012. Although endorsed by Oldfield he does not feature in the shows.

“The show was premiered at the Royal Festival Hall in August 2021 to great acclaim as an early celebration of and tribute to Mike - who in my view is one of England’s greatest composers in the last century," says Smith. "Along with the musicians, it’s a real privilege to be performing this extraordinary work. It’s as fresh today as it was when Mike created it in 1971 - and I love having the chance to bring it to new audiences as well as those who, like me, are still captivated by it whenever they hear it.

"The wonderful thing about Tubular Bells is that it never seems to age. It takes you on a journey through progressive rock and electronica, blues, folk, jazz and classical and along the way evokes such melodic beauty and drama. We’ve had plenty of tears from the audience and so many wonderful stories of their first experience with Tubular Bells.”

Tubular Bells was released on May 25, 1973. The new issue of Prog Magazine, on sale tomorrow, features and exclusive interview with Mike Oldfield, celebrating the album's 50th anniversary. A new double vinyl, CD and super-deluxe Blu-ray version of the album will be reissued through Virgin/EMI Records on May 26.

Sep 13: York Barbican

Sep 15: Woking The New Victoria

Sep 16: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Sep 17: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 19: Dartford The Orchard

Sep 21: Bournemouth Pavilion

Sep 27: Bradford St. George's Hall

Oct 13: Southampton Mayflower

Get tickets.