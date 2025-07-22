Former Family multi-instrumentalist John 'Poli' Palmer has died, aged 82, the band have reported.

In a short statement on the band's Facebook page they say, " Sad news today. Our pal and Family’s multi-instrumentalist, Poli Palmer has passed away. No details but we’ll update you as we know more. Our thoughts are with Anna and the family. RIP."

Palmer joined Family in late 1969, replacing fellow multi-instrumentalist Jim King, who was asked to leave due to what is reported as "erratic behaviour". Palmer first featured on the band's 1970 album A Song For Me and appeared on Anyway (1970), Fearless (1971) and Bandstand (1972), before leaving ahead of 1973's It's Only A Movie.

Prior to joining the band Palmer had featured in The Hellions, alongside Jim Capaldi and Dave Mason, both of whom would go on to feature in Traffic, and was also involved with psych band Blossom Toes, heavy blues rockers Bakerloo with future Colosseum guitarist Clem Clempson and Matthews Southern Comfort and performed at the 1969 Isle Of Wight Fetsival with short-lived folk prog outfit Eclection.

Following his departure from Family, Palmer worked with Peter Frampton, soul singer Linda Lewis and Elkie Brooks and featured on Pete Townshend's 1982 solo album All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes and Kevin Ayers' 1986 album As Close As You Think, as well as continuing to work with former Family frontman Roger Chapman on both his Streetwalkers project and his solo albums.

He also released his own solo album in 1985, Human Error, which featured former King Crimson members Boz Burrell and Mel Collins and wrote the music for a 1976 rock opera titled Hero.

Palmer was part of the Family reunion that took place between 2013 and 2016, which saw the band perform their own shows and appear at various music festivals and which also featured Roger Chapman, Poli Palmer, Rob Townsend and Jim Cregan.

Commenting on a 1972 support slot with Elton John in North America prior to his initial departure from Family, Palmer wrly noted the band's performances were often greeted with silence, recalling that "the only clapping in this huge stadium would be the guys doing the PA!"