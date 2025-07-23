“Ozzy, we love you, wherever you’re going.” Watch Coldplay pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by covering Black Sabbath classic Changes

Coldplay dedicated their show at Nashville's Nissan Stadium last night, July 22, to the memory of Ozzy Osbourne.

According to NME, frontman Chris Martin told the 69,000 plus crowd watching the latest show on the band's Music Of The Spheres world tour, “We’d like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character-full gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family.”

Martin also performed Black Sabbath classic Changes, from the group's 1972 album Vol. 4 at the show, finishing his take on the song by saying, “Ozzy, we love you, wherever you’re going.”

Watch Coldplay's tribute below.

Coldplay dedicates ‘Changes’ by Black Sabbath to Ozzy Osbourbe in Nashville. #coldplay - YouTube Watch On

Last week, Yungblud released his much-praised live cover of Changes from Black Sabbath and Ozzy's historic Back To The Beginning show, with proceeds going to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

The track features Yungblud (aka Dominic Harrison) on vocals, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt on guitar, Anthrax's Frank Bello on bass, Sleep Token's II on drums and Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne touring keyboardist Adam Wakeman on keys.



Speaking about the single, Yungblud said, “This was hands down the biggest moment of my entire life. I got to stand on stage and honour one of my heroes, and the fact that it has touched so many is truly overwhelming.

“The best part about this release is that we can take such a monumental moment, immortalise it on tape, release it and donate all the money to such important causes in Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice. This is what Rock and roll is about. Stream it, buy it, add it to your playlist - let's raise some fucking money.”

YouTube Watch On

Yungblud also paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after the news of his death was announced yesterday.



He posted: "I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all.



"I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time."