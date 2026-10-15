"I’m the first artist they've allowed to walk out of the tunnel!" Watch Tetrarch guitarist Diamond Rowe make history by shredding Metallica in front of 70,000 NFL fans before the Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens game

Diamond Rowe, guitarist of Atlanta, Georgia nu metal four-piece Tetrarch, got to tick off one hell of a bucketlister on Sunday night (October 11), as she was invited to perform in front of 70,000 people at her hometown football stadium.

Taking to the pitch at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of the NFL Sunday night football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, Diamond played a special rendition of hallmark Metallica anthem Enter Sandman, providing a perfect full circle moment for the guitarist, who not only grew up in the city, but actually watched Metallica themselves play that very same stadium on their M72 world tour only last year.

"What’s pretty crazy is that the NFL / Falcons contacted me about it out of the blue," Diamond tells Hammer. "Apparently they heard about me and the band last year and had been trying to find the perfect game to have me out for. It’s crazy that they settled on a Sunday Night Football game but I was so honoured. I’m also the first artist that the Falcons have allowed to walk out of the players tunnel, which is even sicker!

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"Considering they built that stadium after I moved to LA, I have only ever been in it one other time and that was to see Metallica," she continues. "Being invited to come back and play in that same stadium full of 70,000 people and being able to pay homage to Metallica - the band that started it all for me - is just an insane full circle moment. I will forever be thankful to the NFL and Falcons for asking me to be a part of something so special."

Watch footage of Diamond's performance below.

Sadly for Diamond's fellow Atlantans, the Falcons were unable to overcome the Ravens, falling behind in overtime to suffer defeat with a final score of 30-23 in Baltimore's favour.

Regardless, Diamond will now be focusing on Tetrarch's next steps, with the band aiming to have a brand new studio album out in 2027.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We actually go back into the studio in two weeks to work on some new music," she reveals. "Everything is sounding killer! We're hoping to have something new out for everyone soon, but other than that, we'll do as much touring as we can in 2027. We have a lot of cool announcements coming in the coming weeks."