Watch Spiritbox bust out one of their heaviest songs as they make American TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Spiritbox made their US national television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (July 7).

On a special edition of the late-night talk show guest-hosted by actor/comedian Anthony Anderson (Law & Order, The Departed, Scary Movie 4), the Canadian progressive metal four-piece tore the house down with a performance of their brutal single Soft Spine.

Watch the footage below.

Spiritbox released Soft Spine in September 2024. It was the lead single of the band’s new album Tsunami Sea, which dropped on March 7 via Pale Chord and Rise. The follow-up to 2021’s blockbuster debut Eternal Blue, it was met with critical acclaim, including a near-perfect four-and-a-half-star review from Metal Hammer.

Journalist Rich Hobson wrote: “Tsunami Sea feels like the moment Spiritbox firmly step into their own as a band who could contend with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Sleep Token as the next zeitgeist-setting act.”

Tsunami Sea was also a commercial hit for Spiritbox. Although it only reached number 26 on the US Billboard charts, down from the number 13 spot Eternal Blue attained, it outdid its predecessor in the UK, Belgian and German markets.

Spiritbox played one of their biggest-ever headline shows, taking place at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace in London, earlier this year and took the stage at Download festival in Donington last month. They supported Linkin Park at the nu metal titans’ largest-ever concert, held at London’s Wembley Stadium, on June 28.

At time of publication, Spiritbox only have concert announced for the rest of 2025, taking place at Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky on September 19.

Spiritbox are far from the first metal to enjoy some US late-night exposure recently. In November, hardcore breakout act Knocked Loose tore through Grammy-nominated single Suffocate with Poppy on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. In December, Ice-T’s rap metal unit Body Count played The Tonight Show Starring Fallon.