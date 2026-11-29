Two-stepping? Yawn. Old news. Scene Queen has officially decreed that twerking is the fiercest way to cut loose in the pit, and we know better than to question Bimbocore royalty. Since 2022, Hannah Rose Collins has been painting the metal world pink, bedazzling breakdowns with oodles of sass, sequins and ‘twerkle pits’ aplenty. However, not everyone is fond of her tongue-in-cheek anthems about cunnilingus, G-strings and female empowerment.

While many flock to Scene Queen, deeming her the ultimate antidote to metal’s more macho bands, some can’t wrap their heads around her girlie-metal songs and bright image. With a new EP, Metalicious, set to drop, we put her in the hot seat/ throne and let you ask the questions about what makes this queen tick.

How did the name Scene Queen come about? kaylee_ann_1119, Instagram

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I never fully felt I fit in, because I dressed a lot more ‘preppy-indie’ scene Scene Queen

“I was very on the ‘neon scene’ side of MySpace, and I was super into the ‘scene queen’ artists and pop bands at the time, but I always felt a bit detached because I didn’t look super-scene. I did a few ‘rites of passage’, though, like cutting my own bangs and attempting to do the big swoopy scene fringe – which my mum was so mad about. I even have a bald spot on one side of my hair, because of how long I had the deep side parting.

But I never fully felt I fit in, because I dressed a lot more ‘preppy-indie’ scene. I essentially wanted to take the scene I never fully fit into and almost reclaim the space. It’s me being queen of my own scene, doing it on my own terms.”

If Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax are the Big 4 of thrash, who are the Big 4 of early 2000s girl pop?

Stephenhillboi, Instagram

“My 2000s pop divas would probably be Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Destiny’s Child. I feel like they cover all the different capacities: Britney had that more bubblegum sound, Christina was a dirtier version of that, and then Destiny’s Child also had loads of harmonies but felt cooler, more edgy and R’n’B.

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Mariah Carey… besides Whitney Houston, I’ve never heard someone do the craziest vocal runs and hit the highest notes ever. If we’re thinking later 2000s, I’d definitely shout out Kesha, too.”

How has the metal/rock scene changed for women since you’ve been in it?

Naomi.beth.4, Instagram

“Thankfully, women have become increasingly more vocal about how awful it is to be a woman in rock. Now, people understand that women speak out on issues like misogyny because they want things to change.

It’s made the industry feel more like a supportive sisterhood; all women in music have this shared trauma bond, where we’re all looking out for each other, but it’s gotten even more supportive in recent years. In the past, people would just go, ‘If you don’t want to be a part of it, then leave!’”

Hammer: If music wasn’t your career, what would you be doing?

“Prior to being a singer, I worked at a daycare. That was a pretty crazy job – dealing with one-to-two-year-old children who all need potty training, changing diapers all day long. But honestly, those kids were the sweetest, most unconditionally loving little babies on Earth.

I love a WWE diva Scene Queen

I wish mums could have longer maternity leave, but it felt right doing a job that allowed me to ease a mother’s distress about sending their kid off while they worked. It felt like a calling, making sure the kid was treated with a lot of love to ease their mum’s anxiety.”

How did it feel to have your song, Pink Bubblegum, used by WWE wrestler Tiffany Stratton? Floweredarmor13, Instagram

“I want Tiffany to use more of my songs! I love a WWE diva, and it feels like my feminine rage suits that space so well. WWE divas are so high fashion and feminine, but also extremely muscular and strong. It’s almost the physical manifestation of that innate feminine strength I tend to sing about. WWE is always nuts – the gymnastics, the storylines. I love watching it. It’s like an athletic drag show.”

Scene Queen 'Tracksuit' (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Is it important to you to be visibly feminine so that younger girls feel accepted in the heavy scene without downplaying their femininity?

Jaycie Grace Bear, Facebook

“Of course – it’s why I’m so extreme and hyperbolic in everything I do. I play up most aspects of my personality and looks so that people can come to my shows and be whatever version of themselves they want to be. You’re never going to look as crazy as the woman that’s onstage, so nobody is going to judge you!

I’m essentially making this weird little haven where everyone can be free. For some people, my show will be the first time they can test the waters and go out wearing harnesses or fishnets. I want to help people stop giving a fuck if they’re perceived in a certain way, and just be themselves.”

Hammer: Are you aware of any stories where you’ve helped change a fan’s life?

“When I first performed in the UK in 2022, I played a 100-cap show at Scruffy Murphy’s in Birmingham. There were three people in the front row who I met in the queue. The next time I came back to the UK, all three of them were together, and they’d all become friends. Fast forward to the next time I tour England, and I find out that two of them got married, and the third friend was also at their wedding!

They invited me, but I was on tour. When I opened the main stage at Download this year, I saw all three of them in the front row. It meant so much to me… these three people seeing me perform in a basement, following me all the way to one of the biggest shows of my career.”

How much pushback or hate did you get for releasing a song like 18+ that highlights major issues in your scene?

metal_missionary, Instagram

“I’ve dealt with a lot of passive-aggressive things from different bands that feel called out. But, at the end of the day, if you’re upset by something calling out predators, then what does that say about you? It’s been cool to have people support those types of tracks, though.

I've gotten messages like, 'People only listen to you for your boobs.' Good on me! Scene Queen

It’s funny, because Dan Campbell, the frontman of The Wonder Years, is an avid Scene Queen defender. He doesn’t bump my music at all, but he’s told me, ‘I don’t listen to metal, I’m a grown man that doesn’t understand any of the references you’re making… but I love what you stand for and I love how angry people get.’ He’s always on social media defending me in the comments.”

What’s your favourite hate comment you’ve received over the years?

Naomi.beth.4, Instagram

“I’ve often gotten messages like, ‘People only listen to you for your boobs!’ Honestly, if that’s the case… that rocks. If I’m that ‘hot’, then good on me! The other day, I made a joke about the fact I got Botox, because I couldn’t properly do a stank face in a video I posted. People had a lot of opinions about it. I’m literally screaming from rooftops about bodily autonomy in all my songs – I can do what I want with my own body!”

Hammer: You’ve spoken a lot about having a chronic illness – how does that impact touring?

“My first year of touring was absolutely brutal. I felt so weak from exhaustion because I wasn’t sleeping properly, and I kept losing my voice. Now I have the most rigid sleep schedule and I stay extremely hydrated. I’ve had to accommodate my POTS (Postural Tachycardia Syndrome) in so many different ways.

When we filmed the music video for Pink Rover in 2022, we changed the idea to a tea party because I couldn’t stand up. I’m also only wearing knee-high boots in the video because I was hiding my compression socks. But fans are always really understanding. Sometimes they’ll bring me POTS care packages.”

What’s your favourite movie growing up? And how have movies influenced your creative output? marcel_we98, Instagram

“Unsurprisingly, my favourite movies are Legally Blonde and Mean Girls. But I’ve also got a soft spot for The House Bunny, which is centred around Playboy Bunnies, sororities and embracing femininity. But I also love some very depressing movies. I will watch all three hours of Titanic on repeat if I’m feeling miserable – back-to-back, four times in one day, like a crazy person.”

What would your MSN status say right now? milicentthemagnificent, Instagram

“My status was always embarrassing song lyrics, obviously. When I was younger, it would’ve been a sad one like La Dispute or Bring Me The Horizon to try and get attention. But I think I’m feeling pretty content right now, so I’d probably make it a lyric from a party girl anthem, like the Millionaires’ Alcohol: ‘Let’s get fucked up!’"

Metalicious is out now via Hopeless. Scene Queen tours Europe and the UK in March 2027 with Stand Atlantic.