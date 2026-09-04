"Everyone is tired of these fake personas and people glorifying lifestyles that seem unobtainable." Headwreck have the cure for a world burned out on algorithms

If you've been reading the news lately, you’re likely aware that the state of music fandom is not looking great. Fake hype campaigns, bot farm swarms, manufactured beef for clout – it’s all a little grim.

“Everything right now is very much ‘consume, consume, consume,’” says Colby Horton, drummer for nu metalcore ragers Headwreck. “I think you’re noticing everyone is kind of tired of these fake personas and people glorifying lifestyles to a point that seems unreachable and unobtainable.”

To buck this dire trend, the Brisbane quartet believe they have the remedy: Reject the machine and embrace the meat.

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“I think the secret sauce is being our genuine selves,” explains guitarist and angel-piped clean vocalist Jamo Benadie. “We don’t have to try too hard to be funny, we don’t have to try too hard to be serious or cool; we can just do what we want to do.”

“I think that’s where we really strive for a more human kind of connection,” Colby adds. “It’s almost like the ‘branding’ of Headwreck can’t necessarily go wrong, because Headwreck is just us. You can’t overthink anything, because it’s just you being you.”

We used to be like, ‘How do we get big? How do we play bigger shows? How do we go on tours?’ Now we’re actually living the dream Colby Horton

Attitude Adjustment, the group’s latest EP, landed at No.43 on Australia’s ARIA album chart. They just wrapped up a sold-out East Coast run back in April followed by a coveted support slot for Paledusk alongside Knosis and Greyhaven across the UK and Europe, including a spot at Download festival. Evidently, it’s all coming up Headwreck.

“It’s very weird,” Colby admits, reflecting on the band’s meteoric rise over the last 12 months. “We used to be like, ‘How do we get big? How do we play bigger shows? How do we go on tours?’ Now we’re actually living the dream that we’ve been trying to chase for over 10 years. It’s all very, very surreal.”

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Attitude Adjustment is out now via Ditto Music.

Sounds Like: Nu metalcore kids rocking breakdowns in a video arcade

For Fans Of: Alpha Wolf, Silly Goose, Ocean Grove