"It's incredible to see them back together. Paul McCartney was actually there!" Leonardo DiCaprio gives his review of the Oasis reunion show in Pasadena, California

Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio has given his official thumbs up to this year's much-hyped Oasis reunion tour having seen the Gallagher brothers perform on the US leg of their comeback shows earlier this month.

DiCaprio was present for one of Oasis' shows at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Los Angeles near the start of September, and by all accounts, he had himself a lovely time.

"It was incredible," he tells NME while promoting his star turn in new Paul Thomas Anderson film, One Battle After Another. "It's incredible to see them back together again. Paul McCartney was actually there, and I think they sang a Beatles song [Oasis included a burst of Beatles track Octopus Garden during Whatever]. I remember I was in the section next to him; the whole stadium looked back at Paul and clapped for Paul too, which was awesome. It was a great tip of the hat. So it was a special night.

“It was a great tour," he continues. "Everyone’s so excited about it. Really, much like Radiohead when that happens, too. I think everyone’s going to do their best to be there for those moments."

The Oasis reunion tour briefly returned to the UK this past weekend for two more dates at Wembley Stadium, and will be heading to Asia next month before stops in Australia and South America in November.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live last month about the tour, Noel Gallagher admitted that it was "difficult to put into words" how well it's all gone. "Every night is the crowd’s first night, you know what I mean?" he explained. "So every night’s got that kind of same energy to it, but it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it at the minute.



"I can’t speak for anyone else, but for me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into," he confessed. "It was kind of... after about five minutes, I was like, 'Alright, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?' I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you man, my legs had turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song. I could have done with going back and taking a minute. It's been an amazing thing, it really is an amazing thing.



"It’s great just to be back with Bonehead [guitarist Paul Arthurs] and Liam, and just be doing it again,” he continued. “I guess when it’s all said and done we will sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in the band with Liam: I forgot how funny he was.”

