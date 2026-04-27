Journey frontman Arnel Pineda has posted a cryptic message on social media, leaving fans confused about his position in the band and his future plans.

Pineda, who reportedly tried to leave the band twice ahead of their current farewell tour, posted in the wake of the cancellation of Journey's set at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, where organisers pulled the plug on the band when the site was evacuated due to extreme winds.

Parnel, who joined Joumey in 2007, begins by apologising to anyone who's tried to secure an interview with him, claiming that he hadn't much to say, before describing his role in the band as "one of the greatest opportunities of my life."

Article continues below

"As scared as I am from the start ‘til now (believe it or not), I did what’s asked of me to do on behalf of the band’s legacy," he writes. "Lots of mishaps, stumblings, shameful moments, gigantic self-doubt, imperfections and before we all knew it, 18 and a half years have passed.

"So that’s all there is. Other details or behind-the-scenes incidents and moments? They’re all but [a] blur while chasing the shadows of greatness I’ll never be able to catch nor achieve (at least, to my belief)."

Pineda goes on to thank the fans who've believed in him, those who haven't, and those he's met and made friendships with over the years, before addressing the future.

"For now, the story will go on, and who knows when it’ll stop," he writes. "Thy will be done (I whisper those words all the time to myself). Again, thank you, and I just wanna urge your respect to my privacy as I navigate a new chapter in my life that’s still kinda scary, coz for me, it's unknown and won’t reveal much of what I’m expecting it to be. The mystery of living a life in this world we are all in. Well, I’ll keep chasing."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next leg of Journey's Final Frontier Tour is scheduled for May 15 at the Benchmark International Arena in, Tampa, FL. Full dates below.

May 15: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL

May 16: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

May 18: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

May 20: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

May 21: First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

May 23: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

May 27: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA

May 28: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

May 30: Food City Center, Knoxville, TN

May 31: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA

Jun 03: Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA

Jun 04: Berglund Center Coliseum, Roanoke, VA

Jun 06: DCU Center, Worcester, MA

Jun 07: SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH

Jun 10: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Jun 11: PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Jun 13: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH

Jun 14: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Jun 17: Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Jun 18: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

Jun 20: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Jun 21: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

Jun 24: Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Moline, IL

Jun 25: Great Southern Bank Arena, Springfield, MO

Jun 27: Cadence Bank Arena, Tupelo, MS

Jun 28: Cajundome, Lafayette, LA

Jul 01: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, TX

Jul 02: Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX

Find Journey tickets.