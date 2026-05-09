Eric Clapton cuts Madrid show short after being hit by object thrown from crowd

Eric Clapton cut short a show in Madrid, Spain, after being hit by an object thrown from the crowd.

The blues icon was taking applause towards the end of his set at the Movistar Arena when what appeared to be a vinyl record was thrown from the crowd and hit him in the chest.

While he appeared to be uninjured, the incident led to the 81-year-old leaving the stage and not returning for an expected encore.

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Footage can be viewed below.

Clapton is on the road in Europe before a run of US shows later this year.

Jimmie Vaughan will be the special guest at the US shows, while Clapton's band will feature guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, drummer Sonny Emory, keyboardists Chris Stainton and Tim Carmon, bassist Nathan East, and backing vocalists Katie Kissoon and Sharon White.

Fans throwing things on stage is nothing new, but it appears to have become a growing problem in recent years.

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While Clapton appeared to be unhurt, the incident did rob the audience of an encore performance after a hit-packed show.

And other artists have been injured by items thrown at them from the audience.

Very sad indeed. What kind of idiot does that? pic.twitter.com/0bNZ3wYFU7May 7, 2026

May 10: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

May 13: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

May 15: Köln Lanxess Arena, Germany

May 17: München Olympiastadion München, Germany

Aug 23: Sandringham Royal Estate, UK

Sep 06: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 08: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Sep 11: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 13: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Sep 15: Saint Paul Grand Casino Arena, MN

Sep 17: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

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