Clutch announce Give The People What They Want tour dates with Corrosion Of Conformity, Agnostic Front, share single Beware The Fever from forthcoming album Wasted Lands

Clutch have announced North American dates for their Give The People What They Want tour, in support of their forthcoming 14th album Wasted Lands.

Following the January 22 release of the record, the Maryland quartet's follow-up to 2022's Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, Clutch will kick off the tour at the EPIC Even Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin on February 27, and stay out on the road through to April 4, when they'll bring the curtain down at Brooklyn Steel in New York.



Corrosion Of Conformity, Agnostic Front and Chuck Ragan will support Neil Fallon's band on the trek.

Clutch - Give The People What They Want tour, 2027

Feb 27: Green Bay Epic Center, WI

Feb 28: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH



Mar 02: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Mar 03: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Mar 05: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Mar 06: Chicago Ramova Theatre, IL

Mar 07: St. Paul Palace Theatre, MN

Mar 09: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Mar 10: Salt Lake City Rockwell at The Complex, UT

Mar 12: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 13: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Mar 14: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Canada

Mar 16: Sacramento Channel 24, CA

Mar 17: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Mar 19: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Mar 20: Joshua Tree Mojave Experience at Joshua Tree Lake & Resort, CA

Mar 21: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Mar 23: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, TX

Mar 24: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Mar 26: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Mar 27: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Mar 28: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Mar 30: RaleighThe Ritz, NC

Mar 31: Richmond The National, VA



Apr 02: Philadelphia The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Apr 03: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Apr 04: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY



Tickets go on sale on November 13 at 10am local time.

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Clutch have also released another taste of their forthcoming album with the video for Beware The Fever.

Neil Fallon says, "Beware The Fever started out as a lark. I played some random melodies on a poorly tuned Deering Goodtime banjo and [drummer] JP [Gaster] put a hip-hop beat to it. I thought that would be the end of it. Boy was I wrong. As a result of this, I now spend a lot of my free time watching banjo tutorial videos and the algorithm is really pushing AARP benefits and retirement properties in the Ozarks. Beware!"

Clutch - Beware the Fever (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Speaking about their forthcoming album, Neil Fallon says, "Wasted Lands came from one clear intention: write a great rock record that will make fans go nuts when they hear these songs live, while leaving enough space in the creative process to follow the unexpected turns that keep Clutch exciting to us and our fans after thirty-five years together."