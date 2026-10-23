"Its the scariest song ever written – Stephen King said that too." Horror icon John Carpenter picks the 10 records that changed his life, from The Beatles and Metallica to The Supremes and Beach Boys

John Carpenter is a true master of horror. From genre-defining classics like Halloween and The Thing, to thrillers like Assault On Precinct 13 and Escape From New York, all the way to the fantasy-comedy of Big Trouble In Little China, Carpenter has created some of cinema's most enduring movies.

Although he hasn't directed a movie since 2010's The Ward, that hasn't stopped him working. Since 1979's Halloween soundtrack, Carpenter has been releasing his own records and his latest, 2026's Cathedral ties directly to the graphic novel of the same name he created. Hammer caught up with Carpenter to talk about his influences and the songs that have inspired him.

“My scores have been influenced by rock’n’roll because I’m influenced by it. This newest one [the album Cathedral] is definitely towards heavy metal. The new graphic novel [it soundtracks] is based on a dream I had, which became a story. The story told us what the music was gonna be, and if you listen to the album when you read it, you’ll get the full experience.

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I grew up in the 50s with science fiction and horror comic books and movies. Those things sparked my imagination and I’m still doing it, so I guess I was drawn to the darkness of someone like Blue Oyster Cult. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper is the scariest song ever written – Stephen King said that too. It’s basically, don’t fear suicide. What?! It’s an incredible song, an anthem for dark rock’n’roll. It’s the kind of thing you don’t want troubled young kids hearing, but it’s brilliant.

My dad looked down on this rock’n’roll stuff, but it paid him very well John Carpenter

"I’ve always loved rock’n’roll; every time I hear The Beatles, it reminds me of being 16 or 17 years old. I especially like You Won’t See Me – it brings back memories of the past. The Beatles weren’t my first rock’n’roll band or anything – I remember Elvis on The Ed Sullivan Show – but they were definitely the biggest. I remember The Big Bopper too, and Bill Haley And His Comets. I was born in the 40s, don’t forget! All ancient history by now. But The Beatles came along at the right time in my life and I love them.

“My dad played violin on I’m Hurtin’ by Roy Orbison. He was a session musician in Nashville; he played for many, many people. I actually saw Roy in a recording session one day and it was amazing. I can hear my father in the string part and I always think of him when I hear it. He was actually a classical musician, so he looked down on this [rock’n’roll] stuff, but it paid him very well. My dad was a very happy capitalist – and so am I!

“I loved The Supremes at their height, before they kind of went off. Stop! In The Name Of Love is great. I loved watching them and what else can I say? I saw the Four Tops and The Supremes because [TV personality and radio host] Dick Clark had his cavalcade of stars that travelled around and they went through Bowling Green [Kentucky]. It was the most fun of all time dancing to songs like It’s The Same Old Song. I wanted to sing like Levi Stubbs of the Tops, but I just don’t have a Black man’s voice – I have a silly white man’s voice!

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“That said, some are great. Just listen to What A Fool Believes by THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, it’s unbelievable. Come on, man! I can’t believe he [singer Michael McDonald] gets that high with his voice.

“Speaking of harmonies, The Beach Boys’ California Girls is so sweet, nice and wonderful. The Beach Boys were great and I loved them, even after [singer and band co-founder] Brian Wilson left. I’m a loyal fan. Those songs were just inescapable; Barbara Ann, I Get Around… it’s all tremendous.

“I fell in love with Metallica thanks to my kids, and in particular the song Enter Sandman. We all loved it when it came out. That album – The Black Album – is just fantastic. And they are, right? But then they went and cut their hair, made Load and Reload… They were just this huge band, but I loved that [self-titled] album for introducing me to them. I’ve never actually seen them live. I’d totally direct a music video for Metallica if they asked, though.

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“Procol Harum are one of my all-time favourite bands. This list has been pretty American, but they are most definitely British. I love the song Bringing Home The Bacon, and I love Gary Brooker’s voice… my god, was he talented. It’s too bad that we lost him [Gary passed away from cancer, aged 76, in February 2022].

“Derek & The Dominos’ Layla – come on, don’t pretend like you’ve not heard this a thousand times. He [Eric Clapton] is actually singing to George Harrison’s wife [Pattie Boyd, who divorced George in 1977 and married Eric in 1979]. I guess Eric fell in love with her, then all those years later married her, so he got with Layla in the end. It’s got one of the greatest guitar riffs of all time, there’s nothing better.

On a desert island, these songs are what I would listen to. If I was in outer space, these songs are what I’d want to listen to. But I love electronic music too, you know? I remember going to see Vangelis play and he’s got this set-up with all these pedals, jerry-rigged to create this incredible sound. And there was Tangerine Dream, too.

“Rock’n’roll’s kind of given way to rap these days, which I’m not really a fan of. But it’s still alive and still here – like me! Maybe a bit less transcendent and popular than it was, but it still speaks to people like it spoke to me all those years ago. Music as an art form is probably the greatest thing that humanity ever created. It transcends language, going from country to country, across the world. Someone in Bangladesh can hear an American song and still love it.”