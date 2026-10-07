"My dad and I would drive to his military drills jamming out to Billy Ocean." From the beloved 80s kids movie that made him a fan of Diana Ross, to The Commodores song that describes heartbreak, Sleep Theory's Cullen Moore picks the soundtrack to his life

Sleep Theory have fast risen as one of metal's hottest new names. Since releasing their debut EP in 2023 the band have amassed millions of streams worldwide, each tour seeing them play successively bigger venues. After making their UK live debut this year with a fully sold-out tour and appearance at Download Festival, the band are set to return in November for an arena run supporting Papa Roach. We asked frontman Cullen Moore to pick out the songs that have changed his life. Here's what he had to say.

“I could not tell you my first favourite song, and it’s because I have a love for all types of genres and I’ve never really pinpointed what a ‘favourite song’ of mine would be. Maybe it’s Will You Be There by Michael Jackson. I was a massive Free Willy fan as a kid, and Will You Be There plays at the end of the movie.

“The Land Before Time is another movie that means a lot to me. For a long time, I couldn’t even listen to [its theme tune] Diana Ross’s If We Hold On Together because of the innocence of being a child. [It’s a really emotional movie – Film Ed.] Music takes you back to certain times in life. I’d just watch the movies and enjoy it – the T-rex was freaking scary. But I think that’s good! It’s good for kids to experience that kind of childhood horror! Ha ha ha! But yeah, If We Hold On Together means a lot to me, and the message behind the song is important.

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“A lot of people ask me, ‘What do you listen to? What rock bands?’ I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m not listening to rock when I’m vibing out’ – I listen to R’n’B. As I got into my teenage years or early teens, I started finding bands like Three Days Grace, Disturbed, Fallout Boy, Sum 41… things of that sort. I found a deep love for both, and I just didn’t want to choose between the two. So, I just kind of existed in this limbo of enjoying both simultaneously. New Edition’s Can You Stand The Rain is just a vibe, man. It’s a very good representation of R’n’B.

A lot of people don’t want to think about somebody they love passing, but I think it’s healthier that way Cullen Moore

“Phil Collins’ Another Day In Paradise is a reminder that with every choice, with every decision that you make, there are consequences. There’s a reaction for every action. I think it would do a lot of good for people to have that at the forefront of their minds. Always think of how you would want to be treated as a person, and how you would do to others as you have others done to you.

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“The Isley Brothers’ (At Your Best) You Are Love… how can I explain? I’ve had a lot of friends who are really challenging people. But although they’re challenging, whenever they’re being who they really are, they are fantastic individuals. At your best, you are love. When you’re not at your best, you’re kind of iffy, but when you’re at your best, you embody something pretty great.

“The Commodores’ Still resonates with my earlier years of dating. You always have a love for your first love. It’s a pretty song for anyone who’s gone through any kind of a break-up. You’ve gone through the wringer with this person, but although things are done and over, you still love them.

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“The lyrics of Billy Ocean’s The Colour Of Love go, ‘If I had to paint a picture to show the world how true love can really be, I would use the brightest colours to create a vision of harmony.’ So it’s self-reflection, like if that’s the colours that I would use to paint the world and how I see life as it is, is that a direct comparison of how someone would paint my colours?

Dad and I, we would listen to it all the time. We listened to a lot of different songs. When he was in the military, I was homeschooled. So whenever he went to his drill every month or whatever, I would go with him – because I could go anywhere and do my schoolwork. So we would be driving down the road, going wherever it is we’re going, and we’d be jamming out, man.

(Image credit: Jonathan Weiner)

“With Luther Vandross’s Dance With My Father, I try not to get too emotional. I love both my parents, and we’re super-close. But I think it’s a very good thing to stay in the present. Although my parents are not old and they are both very healthy, there will be a day when they are not. A lot of people don’t want to think about somebody they love passing, but I think it’s healthier that way, so you can appreciate the time that you have.

“My dad, he loves The Temptations, and after David Ruffin left the group, he put out his own stuff. So my dad would be listening to David Ruffin’s Statue Of A Fool. It’s again a reminder, a song about his life and reflecting on his mistakes. It’s a pretty sad song, but it’s a good reminder for people to listen to, knowing there will be a day that you will be filled with regret if you don’t handle yourself.

“It was an early Tuesday at 7:00am. I got in my car, and I was listening to Saosin’s self-titled album and Finding Home was the first song that came on. I’d already listened to it before, but at that moment, for whatever reason, it felt… I don’t know. You’re just driving, and you can tell that the sun’s going to come up in the next 15 minutes or so. I was listening to the song and just taking the drive home, and I felt pretty good. This was like 2013, 2014? I call Saosin my comfort album. I love that album, and it means so much to me.”

Sleep Theory's covers EP (E)motional (S)upport (C)are (P)ackage is out now via Epitaph. The band tour the UK with Papa Roach from November 1.