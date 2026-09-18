Musically, the mainstream landscape of the early 2000s wasn’t exactly fertile ground for a classically trained female piano player and mezzo-soprano in a symphonic rock band. That’s what made Amy Lee such a trailblazer. Amid the garage rock revival and nu metal’s slow churn, Evanescence shattered glass ceilings and sold millions of records with their 2003 debut, Fallen.

Five albums later – including this year’s Sanctuary – the band have never been bigger. On their recent North American tour they more or less performed the weeks-old new album in full. Some endorsement.

The first music I remember hearing

I grew up in a really musical household – my dad was a musician, singing and playing lots of instruments. As a baby my parents used to sing to me at bedtime, and it was this one particular song, Goodnight My Love [by Jesse Belvin]. I don’t remember my life without it. My dad worked in radio, and in Miami where he grew up, that was always the last song of the night before they turned off the broadcast.

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Goodnight My Love (Pleasant Dreams) (Remastered) - YouTube Watch On

The first song I performed in front of an audience

I’m sure I did little piano recitals at school, but the first thing I remember performing in front of my peers was in seventh grade. We had an English project, and you could write either a poem or a short story, but the list also mentioned that you could write a song. It was the first piece of music I wrote and it was called A Single Tear. I recorded it on a little tape recorder with my friend from choir. We played it for the class on the tape player, so does that count?

The greatest album of all time

It’ll seem like the wildest answer, but it actually came from a comedy special during the pandemic. It’s Bo Burnham, and the soundtrack album is called Inside (The Songs). Obviously we were all trapped inside, but he made an incredible piece of art. I think he takes inspiration from different artists that he’s kind of mimicking, and he’s a great songwriter. It’ll make you laugh but it’ll also break your heart. I listen to it all the time.

Welcome to the Internet - Bo Burnham (from "Inside" -- ALBUM OUT NOW) - YouTube Watch On

The singer

I’ve always looked up to Björk as my favourite vocalist. She’s a force of nature. For singers, your instrument is your body, and the sound is like your heart pouring out of your face [laughs]. I think you can hear someone’s spirit in their voice, and Björk’s is fascinating. Army Of Me has always been big for me – I love all of [1995 album] Post. And the song Jóga is beautiful. I have my own harmony part that I sing in the car.

björk : army of me (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The piano player

I’m obviously a big fan of pianists and composers, and Tori Amos really influenced me. My first love in music was falling for classical music, and then the next moment was all about alternative music in the nineties. I remember being so blown away by how Tori Amos played the piano. She says it in [1998 song] Northern Lad: ‘I guess you go too far when pianos try to be guitars’. It’s really not how I started out, but she sounds like one of those people who can play and just jam without thinking about it, and it’s beautiful and intricate.

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The best record I've made

Sanctuary! I feel like it’s taken all this time to be able to do this now. Fallen was so important for us and so many people, but at the same time we were just kids. Going through twenty-plus years, all the steps in different directions, searching and experimenting. The music is fresh but it’s a return to our roots as well.

Evanescence - Tell Me When You've Had Enough (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The worst record I've made

I’m gonna say that our self-titled [2011] was the most challenging. A lot of the initial music was different and we were just having fun. Very synth-pop but dark and awesome. We went into the studio and the label didn’t get it. It wasn’t a fully baked idea and it was hard for me to admit that at the time. We scrapped those sessions, regrouped, and I had to rediscover how much I needed rock with the band.

My Saturday night party song

Back In Black by AC/DC, always. Every party playlist we have has that on it.

My guilty pleasure

The true answer is that I don’t feel guilty about listening to music. But if I had to pick from the pop stars it’s Olivia Rodrigo. She has several songs that I love – Vampire is incredible, Driver’s License is really cool.

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The best cover version

It’s changed over the years and I have all-time favourites – like Tori Amos’ brilliant version of Smells Like Teen Spirit – but one that I’ve been coming back to lately is by an artist called Trevor Something. That’s his name, it’s not that I can’t remember! He does this beautiful synth-wave version of [Chris Isaak’s] Wicked Game.

Wicked Game - YouTube Watch On

The song that makes me cry

In My Life by The Beatles. A lot of memories with that one. It makes me think of my brother.

The song I want played at my funeral

I have a list and they’re not really sad songs. When I die I want people to feel like love lives for ever, more than being sad that I’m gone. But to pick one, All You Need Is Love.

Sanctuary is out now via BMG. Evanescence are currently on tour in Europe.