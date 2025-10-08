“People say Genesis ended when Peter Gabriel left, or when Steve Hackett left. But he was the anchor that everything else revolved around”: An appreciation of Tony Banks, by John Boegehold

n 2019, as part of Prog’s feature on the 100 greatest artists of the genre, Pattern-Seeking Animals keyboardist John Boegehold explained why Genesis counterpart Tony Banks had always stood out for him – even if Banks tried to avoid doing so.

“When, as a teenager, I first started to get into what was called ‘art rock’ in the 70s, it was the typical bands: Yes, ELP, all of that stuff. I wasn’t playing music at that point, but I was already more attracted to the really flashy keyboard players like Rick Wakeman and Keith Emerson.

But I was really into Genesis’ music too. Peter Gabriel obviously stood out and Phil Collins was clearly a great drummer – but the others were just sitting there while contributing to the overall sound of the group.

Tony Banks just wasn’t a flashy guy like Wakeman with his cape, or Emerson stabbing his organ with a dagger. But as I started listening more and more to what Tony was playing, I could tell that all his lines were written out and orchestrated in a very classical fashion.

He was doing some really interesting stuff in his writing and playing. I loved the way he structured things harmonically – the chord progressions and melodies. As I started getting into music, playing more and learning more, I became more and more impressed by what he was doing.

The ear that guy has is just incredible. His parts are always tasteful and very understated; but utterly integral to the song, the band and the whole Genesis vibe. A lot of people say Genesis ended when Peter Gabriel left, or when Steve Hackett left. As far as I’m concerned Tony Banks was the anchor in that band. He was what everything else revolved around; to me at least.

Genesis - Heathaze (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Once, back in the day, musicians would listen to prog bands to keep up on the newest technology, sounds and production techniques. These days EDM and pop music lead the charge.

Back then you could count on Tony – every new album, he’d be using a new synth or taking a new approach to something, and it was always really cool. Besides his music, I was waiting to see what new keyboard he was coming out with. I’m a synth nerd!

He’s such a great songwriter. Listen to Heathaze – it’s got to be one of the greatest songs ever. To me, the composition, the melody and the way it progresses, it’s just fantastic. It sends goosebumps down my spine. I’m in awe of what Tony can do.”