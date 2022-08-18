Big Big Train release first track with new singer Alberto Bravin

UK prog rockers Big Big Train have released a new video for Last Eleven, which you can watch below. it's the first material released by the band to feature their new vocalist Alberto Bravin, but also the first material the band have written since the tragic death of former vocalist David Longdon.

"When I was at school, I was definitely not one of the cool kids," explains Greg Spawton."At a time when everyone else seemed to be into playing rugby and listening to punk and new wave, I could be found playing Dungeons & Dragons and listening to rock music. This song is based on those memories of school days and is about doing your own thing, finding your own way and not worrying about what other people think.”

"Last Eleven was the first Big Big Train song I worked on, and it immediately lit a spark in me," says Bravin. "The lyrics hit deep inside.”

The song will feature on the band's next studio album, which is to be recorded in Italy in 2023. The video for the track was created by Steve Cadman.

Drummer Nick D’Virgilio adds: "Greg sent me his initial, stripped-down demo and I was inspired immediately. The lyrics speak eloquently to what so many go through in life, Alberto's singing is beautiful, and the music is just cracking!!”

The band recently were forced to cancel some live shows in Europe owing to the cancellation of HRH Prog XIII in Leeds this September and the moving of the event to Sheffield in April 2023, which Bg Big Train will not be appearing at.

However the band do have three live shows remaining for this September. Keyboardist/vocalist Carly Bryant is unable to join the band for these dates for family reasons and will be replaced on these shows by Oskar Holldorff of Norwegian art rockers Dim Gray.

Big Big Train live dates:

Sep 1: UK Southampton Thordon Hall, Chandler’s Ford (Warm Up Show)

Sep 2: UK Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Sep 3: NED Zoertemeer Cultuurpodium Boerderij

Get tickets.