Have dinner with Yes and Asia's Geoff Downes

Ever wanted to sit down for dinner with Geoff Downes and ask him that question that's been burning away for ages? Well now you can...

The Yes, Asia and Downes Braide Association musician will be the guest of honour at the inaugural Dinner For David, part of the David Longdon Foundation's new series of intimate, ticketed dinners bringing fans together with figures at the heart of progressive rock. Geoff will be joined at the dinner by Asia guitarist John Mitchell.

The event takes place at 7pm at Zoya Lounge in London’s King's Cross, on Friday, November 6, the same day Asia release their new album, Indigo.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Get tickets here.

The David Longdon Foundation is named in memory of David Longdon, the celebrated singer, multi-instrumentalist, and co-songwriter of Big Big Train, and the new series gives fans the chance to sit at the table with artists whose music has shaped a generation of listeners.

"I am very honoured and delighted to be the inaugural guest host at A Dinner For David," says Downes. "This is such a worthwhile cause. I hope you’ll all come and join me. It’s great to know that David’s rich musical legacy will live on through the work of this great charity. He would be most proud.”

"I am delighted to put my full support behind the David Longdon Foundation," adds Mitchell. "David was a friend and extremely talented musician, whom I admired greatly. I am really honoured to be a part of this."

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Every penny raised goes directly to the Foundation’s two core causes: the David Longdon Bursary, which supports UK musicians from 18 to 30 from disadvantaged backgrounds with funding and mentoring, and music therapy delivered in partnership with Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s leading music therapy charity.

"David spent his life turning a room full of strangers into a room full of friends,” says Sarah Ewing, David’s fiancée and co-founder and trustee of The David Longdon Foundation. “Geoff has made such a huge contribution to music for many decades, and choosing Indigo’s release day to join us feels very special indeed.

Nick Shilton, co-founder and trustee, added, “We wanted the first event to feel like something worth travelling for. Having Geoff with us absolutely meets that brief. It’s going to be a small room of people doing a large amount of good.”

Tickets for A Dinner For David cost £75 and include a set-menu dinner and a commemorative menu. The Foundation are also hoping guests will enjoy a few surprises on the night. With only 35 places available, early booking is strongly recommended

Get tickets.