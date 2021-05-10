Megadeth’s David Ellefson denies online ‘grooming’ accusations

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has strongly denied accusations that he ‘groomed’ a fan after “personal conversations and interactions” were leaked online over the weekend.

The bassist responded to the allegations after graphic texts and video footage were shared on Twitter.

While Ellefson admitted on Instagram that “private, adult interactions” took place, he claimed they were “taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family.”

The woman involved has also come forward to deny the suggestion that she was underage at the time the video calls took place, and also deny that she was ‘groomed‘ by Ellefson, calling it “misinformation”.

Posting as ‘edaphosaures’ on Instagram, she said: “I’m the girl people are talking about in the posts right now and I just want to tell my side of the story because people are sharing misinformation and the situation is getting out of hand without the truth being out there.

“Yes, those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initiate it and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult. Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I’m not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it.”

She added that she had recorded the video call and shared it with a friend without Ellefson’s permission.

In a subsequent post, she added: “Don’t wanna leave any room for discussion here. This is the truth and the full truth.”