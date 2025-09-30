Sick Of It All singer Lou Koller says his oesophageal cancer has returned

Lou Koller, singer for beloved US hardcore band Sick Of It All, has been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer for the second time.

In a video published via Sick Of It All’s social media accounts today (September 30), the frontman said that his cancer has come back and that “he brought some friends with him”.

The news comes just four months after Koller declared that he was cancer-free in May 2025, following his initial diagnosis in summer 2024 and his final round of chemotherapy this February.

Koller says in the video: “Here’s an update for you, it’s not one that I want to make, but unfortunately the cancer’s come back, and he brought some friends with him.”

He continues: “I was having a really hard time with my recovery. I was having a tough time gaining weight and keeping food down, so I had some scans done and, sure enough, he’s back.

“But, we’re gonna take it day-by-day and see what happens. I wanna thank you again for your moral support. The way you all reach out to me still is very … thank you very much. I’ll keep you updated and let you know how it goes, alright?”

Koller co-founded Sick Of It All in Queens, New York with his guitarist brother Pete in 1986. The lineup is rounded out by drummer Armand Majidi, who served his first stint from 1986 to 1989 before returning in 1991, and bassist Craig Setari, who’s been a member since 1993.

After Lou’s first cancer diagnosis last year, Pete launched a GoFundMe which raised more than $330,000 for the singer’s medical expenses. In November, multiple New York bands played a benefit show called I’m In The Fight With Lou at Irving Plaza; proceeds went towards supporting Lou and the non-profit organisation Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

According to the NHS, oesophageal cancer “is a cancer that’s found anywhere in the oesophagus, sometimes called the gullet or food pipe”. It is most common in men over 75, especially those who’ve suffered from long-term acid reflux.

Sick Of It All cancelled all their live plans with news of Lou’s first cancer diagnosis last year, and the band currently have no shows announced.