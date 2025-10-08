Kiss legend Gene Simmons is reportedly recovering at home after being involved in a car crash.

According to NBC4 Los Angeles, Simmons crashed his Lincoln Navigator on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA, on Tuesday afternoon, and reportedly told sheriff's deputies he had passed out or fainted behind the wheel. According to eyewitnesses, Simmons' car weaved across several lanes of traffic before hitting a parked vehicle.

Simmons was transported to hospital but swiftly discharged. His wife, Shannon, told reporters that he had fainted due to dehydration caused by recent changes to his medication, and that the bassist is now recovering at home.

"Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes," Simmons posted on X. "I'm completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that's me. All is well."

The accident occured a month before Kiss are scheduled to return to the stage at Kiss Kruise: Land-locked in Vegas, which the band describes as the "next evolution" of the long-running Kiss Kruise.

The event, which takes place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from November 14-16, will feature two unmasked performances from Simmons, Stanley and Tommy Thayer (one acoustic and one electric). Producer Bob Ezrin and photographer Lynn Goldsmith will also appear, as well as former guitarist Brice Kulick's current band Kuarantine, Quiet Riot, Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy, Black N Blue and Sebastian Bach.

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley will not be joining the party.

Tickets are available now.