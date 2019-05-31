Hayley Griffiths releases video for brand new single Haunted

Hayley Griffiths has released the video for her brand new single Haunted. You can watch the dazzling video in full below.

"Haunted is a much darker, rockier follow up to Aurora," Griffiths tells Prog. "About a girl who has come back to haunt her own murderer! The music video has once again been produced by Miles Skarin of Crystal Spotlight and alongside the incredible creative make up artistry of Samantha Helen we have explored the idea of heaven and hell with themes of fire, ice and dark magic. The duality also seen in the single cover is further represented with the use of both rock and classical vocals on the record. Showing all sides of me!

"It was originally released on my debut Silver Screen album as a slow crossover ballad we have completely re-arranged the song and given it an epic rock facelift. We have given a little nod to my Celtic roots with Riverdance alumni Matt Bashford guesting for us on the Irish Uilleann Pipes and Whistles. John Mitchell has remixed the track which will be exclusively available on the physical release."

Haunted will be released on June 8 when Griffiths and her band play St. Helens Citadel, and also on her website. The Hayley Griffith's Band, featuring her former Karnataka band mates Jimmy Pallagrosi and Cagri Tozluoglo will play the following dates:

St. Helens Citadel - June 8

Cambridge Rock Festival - July 26

Guildford Electric Theatre - September 21

Bilston The Robin 2 - 22

Tavistock The Wharf - October 19

Germany Bergkeller - 26

Holland Prog Frog - 27