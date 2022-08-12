ZIO return with video for brand new single Close

UK-based prog rockers ZIO will release a new album later this year

UK-based prog rock quintet ZIO have returned with a vide for their brand new single Close, which you can watch below.

The striking new video, on which the band worked with Miles Skarin from Crystal Spotlight, features aerial hoopist Joana Dias, alongside the band - Hayley Griffiths (Vocals), Olivier Castan (Keys),  Marc Fascia (Guitar), Alex Lofoco (Bass) and Jimmy Pallagrosi (Drums).

"Inspired by the beauty that can evolve from loss, Joana Dias shares her incredible talent with the viewer as an aerial hoopist," the band say. "Her choreography takes you on a thrilling and emotive journey embodying the very heart of the lyrics.

"This is the beginning of a new chapter. There will be further announcements regarding the upcoming album, the guests and the new concept very soon. However for now we will let the music play."

