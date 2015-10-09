Zappa albums go digital

A total of 16 Frank Zappa albums have been made available digitally across online retailers.

The batch release comes after the late icon’s family secured a deal with Universal Music Enterprises earlier this year giving UME the rights to new products, film and theatrical productions and trademark licensing, along with the late musician’s entire back catalogue.

UME will also issue a 40th anniversary edition of Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention’s One Size Fits All on heavyweight 180g vinyl on November 11.

Meanwhile, Zappa concert film Roxy: The Movie will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on October 30 via Eagle Rock.

Zappa’s widow Gail died earlier this week aged 70.

Frank Zappa digital releases

Everything Is Healing Nicely

FZ: OZ

Imaginary Diseases

The MOFO Project/Object

Trance-Fusion

Buffalo

The Dub Room Special

Wazoo

One Shot Deal

Philly ’76

Greasy Love Songs

Congress Shall Make No Law…

Hammersmith Odeon

Feeding The Monkies At Ma Maison

Carnegie Hall

A Token Of His Extreme