Zappa estate agree licensing deal

Frank Zappa’s family have announced they’ve reached a licensing agreement with Universal Music Enterprises.

The deal gives UME the rights to new products, film and theatrical productions and trademark licensing, while a long-term global contract covers Zappa’s entire back catalogue.

The first product will be a remastered edition of Zappa And The Mothers Of Invention’s 1974 album One Size Fits All, out on 180g vinyl on August 14.

Other planned releases include Joe’s Garage: The Musical, the release of The Roxy Movie, and an orchestral performance of 200 Motels.

Zappa’s widow Gail says: “This is literally an opportunity of a lifetime for me. I am universally thrilled with this partnership because the fans will have unparalleled access to Frank Zappa’s works. The doors to the vault are now officially wide open.”

His final album Dance Me This was released in June. It was completed just before he died of cancer in 1993 and was his 100th official release.

