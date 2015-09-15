Zappa concert film to be launched after 40 years

A trailer for Frank Zappa concert film Roxy: The Movie has been released, ahead of its launch after over 40 years under wraps.

It was recorded in 1973 and written, directed and produced by Zappa himself. It features his band The Mothers Of Invention, featuring Jeff Simmons, Napoleon Murphy Brock, George Duke, Don Preston, Bruce Fowler, Walt Flower, Tom Fowler, Ralph Humphrey, Chester Thompson and Ruth Underwood.

Eagle Rock, who will launch the title on DVD and Blu-Ray on October 30, say: “The movie is a stunning homage to one of popular music’s most fearless musicians.”