Zappa’s widow Gail dies at 70

Frank Zappa’s widow Gail has died at the age of 70.

After her husband’s death in 1993 she took responsibility for his archive of unreleased material and oversaw the launch of more than 30 albums.

She was head of the Zappa Family Trust and sought to ensure the artistic integrity of Zappa’s was always protected.

Gail said in 2010: “I’m just defending the audience’s right to hear Frank’s music the way he intended it. It’s not just for Frank – it’s for the audience.”

A family statement says: “Gail Zappa, nee Adelaide Gail Sloatman, age 70, departed this earth peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 7, 2015, surrounded by her children.

“Gail will forever be identified as a key figure in the creative renaissance that is Laurel Canyon. The memories she leaves behind are indeed her own art form.

“Her searing intelligence, unforgettable smile, wild thicket of hair and trailing black velvets leave a blur in her wake.”

It was announced in July that the trust would be taken over by son Ahmet. The family don’t plan to reveal further details surrounding Gail’s death.