Yungblud announces UK arena dates for 2023

Yungblud has announced a seven-date UK arena tour for early 2023.

The Doncaster-based singer - better known to family members as Dominic Harrison - will kick off festivities at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on February 16, and play shows in Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and Sheffield before wrapping up the tour with his biggest headline show to date, at London's OVO Arena Wembley, on February 25.

The full list of shows is:



Feb 16: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Feb 18: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Feb 19: Manchester, AO Arena

Feb 21: Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Feb 22: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Feb 24: Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Feb 25: London, OVO Arena Wembley

Pop-punks Neck Deep will support at all dates.

Yungblud is set to release his self-titled third album on September 2 via Locomotion/Geffen. The singer has already shared a number of singles from the album, including The Emperor, Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today, the Willow-assisted Memories, and The Funeral, the video for which featured Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.



Talking about his relationship with Ozzy earlier this year, Yungblud told NME, “People think [Ozzy] is kind of… gone, but he’s not. He’s so intelligent and so fucking beautiful. People are scared of him until they hear him speak. He said that he saw a lot of himself in me."

Posting about his forthcoming album on Instagram earlier this year, the singer wrote: "Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment. The difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply. I went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. I studied it, I bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal."

"My message is the same, it will always be," he continued. "I will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same. There is simply no other option. I hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love. You have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I’ve felt in the past. You have given me a voice. So here is my story."