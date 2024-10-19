"Your soul is pulled into the underworld!" Swedish songwriter Jonathan Hultén returns with mesmeric video for new single Afterlife

By
( )
published

Tribulation guitarist Jonathan Hultén will release his new album, Eyes Of The Living Night, in January

Jonathan Hulten
(Image credit: Morgan Tjärnström)

Atmospheric Swedish progger Jonathan Hultén marks his return to action with a mesmeric video for his brand new single, Afterlife.

The new single is the first new music to be taken from Hultén's upcoming album, Eyes Of The Living Night, the follow-up to his 2020 debut album Chants From Another Place, which he will release through Kscope Music on January 31.

“In Afterlife, your soul is pulled into the underworld, thrust into a labyrinth with no option but to navigate its cold corridors," exclaims Hultén. "Haunted by its ghostly inhabitant intent on draining your life energy, you must press forward.

“While going through this trial, you also discover hidden treasures along the way - important emotions and insights—that help guide you on your path through the seemingly endless night. When you finally reach the burning candle at the heart of the labyrinth, you realize that all along you were on a quest to find all those hidden treasures, and that they actually were things you had once lost—namely, parts of yourself."

Eyes Of The Living Night will be available on pearl blue vinyl, classic black viny, CD and as a digital album.

Pre-order Eyes Of The Living Night.

Jonathan Hultén - "Afterlife" - Official video (taken from 'Eyes Of The Living Night') - YouTube Jonathan Hultén -
Watch On

Jonathan Hulten

(Image credit: Kscope)

Jonathan Hultén: Eyes Of The Living Night
1. The Saga And The Storm
2. Afterlife
3. Falling Mirage
4. Riverflame
5. The Dream Was The Cure
6. Song Of Transience
7. Through The Fog, Into The Sky
8. Dawn
9. Vast Tapestry
10. The Ocean’s Arms
11. A Path Is Found
12. Starbather

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.