Yes reveal Sunrise clip

Yes have released an 11-minute clip from upcoming live DVD Like It Is – Yes At The Mesa Arts Centre, in which they perform classic track Heart Of The Sunrise.

The show was recorded during their 2014 US tour. They performed 1971 album Fragile and 1972 title Closer To The Edge in full on the evening.

Bassist Chris Squire says: “That evening in Mesa, Arizona, was a great one. That audience loved the music and really made it a very special night.

“We were in top form. The music sounded great and we could have played all night.

The release follows Like It Is – Yes At The Bristol Hippodrome, which saw Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes and Jon Davison deliver Going For The One and The Yes Album in their entirety.

Like It Is – Yes At The Mesa Arts Centre is released on July 3 via Frontiers Music. The band are also poised to release a 14-disc live collection based on rediscovered archive recordings from 1972. They tour the US with Toto later this year, and just confirmed that Marillion, Anathema, Bigelf and others will join them on the 2015 edition of their Cruise To The Edge festival in November.