Yes, Marillion, Anathema, Bigelf for festival cruise

Yes have confirmed the lineup for this year’s edition of their Cruise To The Edge festival at sea.
They’ll be joined by Marillion, Anathema, Bigelf, Caravan, Spock’s Beard, Lifesigns and others aboard the Norwegian Pearl in the Caribbean from November 15 to 19.
An additional event has been added this year – a pre-cruise party in Florida on November 14, featuring Martin Barre, Three Friends and Lifesigns.
Additional attractions include shows with spoken-word elements, Q&A panels, craft beer tasting sessions and “a surprise or two along the way.”
Organisers On The Blue Cruises say: “Cruise To The Edge has been carefully designed to meet the discriminating requirements of the most avid music fan, producing a true fan and artist experience in a surreal and relaxing setting.”
The five-day spectacular will be hosted by Jon Kirkman and will support the Bob Moog Foundation. Tickets and more information can be found at the festival website.
Cruise To The Edge 2015 lineup
Yes
Marillion
Allan Holdsworth
PFM
Anathema
Spock’s Beard
Caravan
Three Friends
Casey McPherson
Martin Barre
Saga
Lifesigns
Anglagard
Bigelf
Moon Safari
Nektar
Airbag
Messenger
Barracuda Triangle
Steve Rothery Band
Dave Kerzner
Enchant
IOEarth
Jolly
Thank You Scientist
Bad Dreams
The After Hours Prog Jam