Yes, Marillion, Anathema, Bigelf for festival cruise

Yes have confirmed the lineup for this year’s edition of their Cruise To The Edge festival at sea.

They’ll be joined by Marillion, Anathema, Bigelf, Caravan, Spock’s Beard, Lifesigns and others aboard the Norwegian Pearl in the Caribbean from November 15 to 19.

An additional event has been added this year – a pre-cruise party in Florida on November 14, featuring Martin Barre, Three Friends and Lifesigns.

Additional attractions include shows with spoken-word elements, Q&A panels, craft beer tasting sessions and “a surprise or two along the way.”

Organisers On The Blue Cruises say: “Cruise To The Edge has been carefully designed to meet the discriminating requirements of the most avid music fan, producing a true fan and artist experience in a surreal and relaxing setting.”

The five-day spectacular will be hosted by Jon Kirkman and will support the Bob Moog Foundation. Tickets and more information can be found at the festival website.

Cruise To The Edge 2015 lineup

Yes

Marillion

Allan Holdsworth

PFM

Anathema

Spock’s Beard

Caravan

Three Friends

Casey McPherson

Martin Barre

Saga

Lifesigns

Anglagard

Bigelf

Moon Safari

Nektar

Airbag

Messenger

Barracuda Triangle

Steve Rothery Band

Dave Kerzner

Enchant

IOEarth

Jolly

Thank You Scientist

Bad Dreams

The After Hours Prog Jam