Yes offer new Progeny tease

Yes have premiered a second teaser for their upcoming Progeny 14-disc box set with TeamRock.

The clip features a short section from their track Roundabout, while artwork by Roger Dean comes together on screen. It follows a previous teaser, launched earlier this month.

The product was planned after Yes discovered seven complete concerts in their archives, taped in 1972 during drummer Alan White’s first tour with Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Rick Wakeman.

The box set contains every track recorded across North America during October and November of that year. The restored audio from three months into the tour is described as “open” and “immediate” and “drops listeners right into the front row.”

Progeny: Seven Shows From Seventy-Two is packaged in a cigarette-case style box, with new artwork and refreshed band logo by Dean. It’s released on May 19 and available for pre-order now, while a highlights edition is available in double-CD and triple-vinyl formats.