Toto to tour with 'heroes' Yes

Yes and Toto will hit the road for a co-headlining North American tour this summer.

The progressive rock heroes launch their 26-date run in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on August 7.

Yes bassist Chris Squire says: “We’re thrilled to be hitting the road with Toto. Yes have always been big fans of Toto’s music, and we think the fans are going to really enjoy seeing both of us together.”

Yes launch new live package Like It Is on July 7, while Toto last month released XIV – their first album in nine years.

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather says: “We are so honoured to be touring with our musical heroes Yes. Life-changing music for me and the guys and we even have a song on our new record totally inspired by them so it’s a lifelong love of their music that has kept us fans to this day.

“We all stood and waited in line for tickets to see Close To The Edge and Topographic and were blown away and inspired to be better musicians and composers by Yes’ amazing music, musicianship and insanely cool live shows.”

He adds: “This is a crazy dream come true for us and we can’t wait to do this tour and to make new friends and solidify old friendships.”

YES TOTO 2015 SUMMER TOUR

07 Aug: Mashantucket, CT – Grand Theater at Foxwoods

08 Aug: Newark, NJ – New Jersey PAC

09 Aug: Atlantic, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – Event Centre

11 Aug: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Centre

12 Aug: Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

14 Aug: Huber Heights, OH – Music Center at The Heights

15 Aug: Sterling Heights, MI – Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

16 Aug: Chicago, IL – First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

18 Aug: Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair – Grandstand

19 Aug: Saint Charles, MO – Family Arena

21 Aug: Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Resort & Casino – Beau Rivage Theater

22 Aug: Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

23 Aug: Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

25 Aug: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

26 Aug: San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

27 Aug: Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre

30 Aug: Littleton, CO – Denver Botanic Gardens

31 Aug: Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

02 Sep: Tucson, AZ – AVA Ampitheater

04 Sep: Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Resort & Casino

05 Sep: Pala, CA - Pala Casino – Starlight Theater

06 Sep: Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

08 Sep: Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

10 Sep: Shelton, WA – Little Creek Casino Resort – Event Centre

11 Sep: Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

12 Sep: Coquitlam, BC – Hard Rock Casino - Vancouver