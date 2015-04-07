Toto to tour with 'heroes' Yes

Yes and Toto will hit the road for a co-headlining North American tour this summer.
The progressive rock heroes launch their 26-date run in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on August 7.
Yes bassist Chris Squire says: “We’re thrilled to be hitting the road with Toto. Yes have always been big fans of Toto’s music, and we think the fans are going to really enjoy seeing both of us together.”
Yes launch new live package Like It Is on July 7, while Toto last month released XIV – their first album in nine years.
Toto guitarist Steve Lukather says: “We are so honoured to be touring with our musical heroes Yes. Life-changing music for me and the guys and we even have a song on our new record totally inspired by them so it’s a lifelong love of their music that has kept us fans to this day.
“We all stood and waited in line for tickets to see Close To The Edge and Topographic and were blown away and inspired to be better musicians and composers by Yes’ amazing music, musicianship and insanely cool live shows.”
He adds: “This is a crazy dream come true for us and we can’t wait to do this tour and to make new friends and solidify old friendships.”
YES TOTO 2015 SUMMER TOUR
07 Aug: Mashantucket, CT – Grand Theater at Foxwoods
08 Aug: Newark, NJ – New Jersey PAC
09 Aug: Atlantic, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – Event Centre
11 Aug: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Centre
12 Aug: Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
14 Aug: Huber Heights, OH – Music Center at The Heights
15 Aug: Sterling Heights, MI – Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
16 Aug: Chicago, IL – First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
18 Aug: Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair – Grandstand
19 Aug: Saint Charles, MO – Family Arena
21 Aug: Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Resort & Casino – Beau Rivage Theater
22 Aug: Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
23 Aug: Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
25 Aug: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
26 Aug: San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
27 Aug: Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre
30 Aug: Littleton, CO – Denver Botanic Gardens
31 Aug: Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
02 Sep: Tucson, AZ – AVA Ampitheater
04 Sep: Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Resort & Casino
05 Sep: Pala, CA - Pala Casino – Starlight Theater
06 Sep: Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
08 Sep: Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery
10 Sep: Shelton, WA – Little Creek Casino Resort – Event Centre
11 Sep: Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino
12 Sep: Coquitlam, BC – Hard Rock Casino - Vancouver