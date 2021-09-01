Yes release video for new single Dare To Know

Yes have released a video for their new single Dare To Know, which you can watch below.

It's the second single to be taken from the the band's upcoming studio album, The Quest, which will be released through InsideOut Music/Sony Music on October 1.

“Dare To Know presents a guitar theme played within many different arrangements, with different chord structures and altered textures," explains guitarist and album producer Steve Howe. "The 'idea' mentioned in the first verse gets described later as an awakening to the subtle goings on within our bodies and mind, all geared to nature's scheme of things, all fluctuating and rearranging according to the principles of life, as we know it. The centrepiece leaves the orchestra alone to elaborate and develop the way the theme is heard, then augments the closing minutes of the song as it rests, with an acoustic guitar cadenza.

"Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020," he adds of the new album. "We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners."

The Quest is also now available for pre-order on various formats, including a limited deluxe box-set that features a gatefold 180g 2LP on exclusive coloured vinyl, 2CD+Blu-ray digipak (featuring 5.1 mix & backing tracks), 36-page perfect bound booklet, enamel pin badge, 60x90cm poster, slipmat & hand-numbered certificate of authenticity, all house in a rigid lift-off box, as well as a limited 2CD+Blu-ray artbook, 2CD Digipak, gatefold 2LP+2CD & as Digital Album.