Yes release live clip of Roundabout and announce new massive Union live box set

Yes have released a new live clip of Roundabout to announce a new, massive box set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Union tour that saw Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Steve Howe, Tony Kaye, Trevor Rabin, Chris Squire, Rick Wakeman and Alan White reunite to record the Union album and embark on a massive world tour.

Union 30 Live is a 30-disc flight case style box set to be released on May 3 by Gonzo (with the consent of Larry Magid Entertainment). The set mixes a multi-camera shoot DVD with accompanying soundtrack mixed by Trevor Rabin from the Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 8, 1991 show. Also included in the box is a mixture of fan recordings, desk tapes and FM radio broadcasts and assorted memorabilia from what Rick Wakeman calls "the most important event in Yes history."

"It's been well documented that I loathed the Union studio album, as the whole project was taken out of our hands and destroyed by those handed the responsibility for finishing kit off," says Wakeman.

"However the Union tour was another matter. Probably the most amazing and enjoyable tour I have ever been on with Yes. I am so glad it was recorded and filmed as it was a very special time that can never be repeated. The Union tour is, for me, the most important event in Yes history."

(Image credit: Gonzo Multimedia)

Yes: Union 30 Live

CDx2+DVD: Pensacola Civic Centre 9th April 1991

CDx3: Worcester Centrum, Worcester, MA 17th April 1991

CDx2+DVD: Nassau Colosseum 20th April 1991

CDx3: Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany 31st May 1991 (FM Broadcast)

CDx3: Wembley Stadium, UK (2 Discs) 29th June 1991 FM Broadcast + Star Lake Amphitheatre 24th July 1991

CDx3: Alpine Valley Music Theatre, Wisconsin 26th June 1991

CDx2+DVD: Madison Square Gardens, NYC 15th July 1991

CDx3 Spectrum Theatre, Philadelphia, 12th July 1991

CDx2+DVD: Shoreline Amphitheatre (Remastered) 8th August 1991

CDx3: Yokohama Bunka Taiikukan 4th March 1992



Paper parts:



Numbered certificate

Reproduction Tour programme

Reproduction AAA Laminate, Reproduction cloth passes,



10 band photos

Poster x 2