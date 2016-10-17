Alan White to rejoin Yes

Alan White will rejoin Yes for their Japanese tour this November.
The drummer was forced to sit out their US summer trek following urgent back surgery after he suffered a damaged disc. Jay Schellen, who has been filling in for him, will also accompany the band to Japan until White is “fully healed.”
White says: “Greatly looking forward to getting back on stage with my bandmates to play Yes music once again for our devoted audiences.”
Yes will perform tracks from 1973 live album Yessongs on the six-date trek, as well as sides one and four of 1973’s double-album, Tales From Topographic Oceans. Yes reissued their 1973 double-album Tales Of Topographic Oceans last month – which was overseen by producer and Porcupine Tree mastermind Steven Wilson.
Yes will be joined by Kansas, Steve Hackett, John Wetton, Patrick Moraz, Bad Dreams and the Neal Morse Band aboard the Brilliance Of The Seas for the band’s annual Cruise To The Edge festival in February.
Yes Japan tour 2016
Nov 21: Tokyo Orchard Hall, Japan
Nov 22: Tokyo Orchard Hall, Japan
Nov 24: Osaka Orix Theater, Jaoan
Nov 25: Nagoya Zepp, Japan
Nov 28: Tokyo Orchard Hall, Japan
Nov 29: Tokyo Orchard Hall, Japan